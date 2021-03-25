Congress leader Harish Rawat airlifted to AIIMS Delhi day after he tested Covid-19 positive

Former Uttarakhand chief minister and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat who tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, was airlifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, on Thursday in an air ambulance.

Jasbeer Singh, a close aide of Rawat said that the Congress leader had gone to the Dehradun Government Hospital on Thursday morning for a CT scan. “As he is 72 years old and has comorbidities like diabetes, doctors there advised that he be shifted to AIIMS Delhi for treatment. Accordingly, he was airlifted to AIIMS Delhi. He has been admitted there for proper treatment,” he said.

On Wednesday, Rawat had shared information that he and his wife, his daughter and son had tested positive for Covid-19. Rawat had tweeted, “Finally Corona pahalwan (wrestler) has gripped me. During noontime, today, decided to get my wife, daughter, Sumit Rawat, Puran Rawat, tested. I was hesitant to get myself tested. Then I thought I should also get tested, and it was the right thing I did.” Rawat had further tweeted, “I got myself tested. My test report was positive and four members of my family have also tested positive. Those who have come into my contact till noon today should kindly get themselves tested as this caution is a must.”

With assembly elections scheduled less than a year later in the state, Rawat had been busy attending various public events and meeting people in different parts of Uttarakhand.

On Monday, Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat had also tested positive for Covid-19. In December last year, then chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had also tested positive for the viral infection and isolated himself at his residence.