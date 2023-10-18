News / India News / Congress leader hits out at K Kavitha over "Election Gandhi" remarks, says BRS feeling scared

Congress leader hits out at K Kavitha over "Election Gandhi" remarks, says BRS feeling scared

Oct 19, 2023 05:08 AM IST

Hitting out a Bharat Rashtriya Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha's "Rahul Gandhi is election Gandhi" remarks, Congress leader Manikrao Thakre on Wednesday said that her words show that her party is scared of the Congress

Mulugu (Telangana) [India], October 18 (ANI): Hitting out a Bharat Rashtriya Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha's "Rahul Gandhi is election Gandhi" remarks, Congress leader Manikrao Thakre on Wednesday said that her words show that her party is scared of the Congress.

Thakre, AICC-in-charge of Telangana, said the Gandhi family played an important role in the formation of Telangana.

"K Kavitha and her party are scared and therefore she has made such a statement. Sonia Gandhi, or the Gandhi family, played an important role in the formation of Telangana. People do not trust K Kavitha. Her name is mentioned in the liquor scam... Gandhi family has worked a lot for the state...The people have understood that you (BRS) just make false promises," Thakre told ANI.

Kavitha took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi calling him 'Election Gandhi' saying he visits the state only during elections.

"I will call Rahul Gandhi 'Election Gandhi' because he visits the state only during elections. When it comes to the rights of Telangana, he never stands with the state. This has been noticed seriously by the people of Telangana so people do not believe what he says during the election times," Kavitha had said.

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi offered prayers at Ramappa Temple here as part of their Vijayabheri Yatra.

Rahul Gandhi is set to address a series of public meetings in the state and connect with labourers, farmers, and party members.

Telangana will go to the polls on November 30 and the counting of votes will be done on December 3.

The state will witness a triangular contest between the BJP, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, and the Congress.

In the previous Assembly election held in 2018, BRS won 88 seats out of 119 seats with a vote share of 47.4 per cent. Congress came in a distant second with 19 seats. (ANI)

