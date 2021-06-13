Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Congress leader Indira Hridayesh dies in New Delhi, condolences pour in
india news

Congress leader Indira Hridayesh dies in New Delhi, condolences pour in

Indira Hridayesh's death was condoled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress party as well as several political leaders.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 01:48 PM IST
Congress leader Indira Hridayesh died in New Delhi after suffering a heart attack on Sunday. She was 80. (File Photo)

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Uttarakhand assembly Indira Hridayesh died in New Delhi after suffering a heart attack on Sunday. She was 80. “It is shocking that our senior leader has suddenly left us. She had met various party leaders and attended a party meeting in New Delhi on Saturday. A day before on Friday I had spoken to her and she told me about continuing to hold protests against the state government. Her loss is reparable,” Suryakant Dhasmana, Congress' Uttarakhand unit vice president, said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress party as well as several political leaders cutting across the political spectrum condoled Indira Hridayesh's death.

"Dr. Indira Hridayesh Ji was at the forefront of several community service efforts. She made a mark as an effective legislator and also had rich administrative experience. Saddened by her demise. Condolences to her family and supporters. Om Shanti," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) tweeted.

The Congress party tweeted about her death, saying it was shocking.

"The news of the death of Uttarakhand Congress Legislature Party leader Dr Indira Hridayesh ji is shocking. Condolences of the entire Congress family are with her family and loved ones. May God grant the departed soul a place at the feet of Sri," the Congress tweeted in Hindi.

Uttarakhand chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat also posted his condolence message for Indira Hridayesh on Twitter.

"Got the sad news of the death of the senior leader of Uttarakhand, former minister, leader of opposition in the current assembly and my elder sister, respected Smt. Indira Hridayesh ji. I pray to God for her soul," Tirath Singh Rawat tweeted in Hindi.

"My acquaintance with Smt Indira Hridayesh ji has been decades old. I always got the warmth of an elder sister from her. She was always at the forefront of raising issues of public interest in the assembly. I express my condolences to her family and supporters during this difficult time," he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indira hridayesh congress
TRENDING NEWS

Baby doggo’s snack-time zoomies will make your heart melt. Watch

Elon Musk reacts to Twitter user’s post about his homework from college days

‘Future superstar’: Anand Mahindra reacts to clip of little girl playing cricket

This iguana ‘loves’ kisses and strawberries, viral video makes people smile
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP