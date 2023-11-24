Congress leader Supriya Shrinate hits out at BRS Govt over 'rampant corruption' in Telangana

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 24 (ANI): Hitting out at the BRS government in Telangana, Congress Social Media and Digital Platforms Chairperson Supriya Shrinate on Friday said that rampant corruption under Chief Minister KCR-ruled dispensation has ensured that the people of the poll-bound state don't have any opportunity here.

The Congress leader said that the money and opportunities of the people in Telangana have always been squandered by one family.

"When Telangana was formed nearly 10 years back, the whole idea was to form a state where people had equal access to opportunities. Where people will be more prosperous, farmers, youths, women, and the elderly will have more opportunities. The reality is that in Telangana, money and funds have always been squandered by one family. The opportunities have been taken away by one family, that is KCR and BRS. Rampant corruption in the state has ensured that the people of the state don't have the opportunity," Shrinate said.

She said that the tall, hollow promises made by the BRS government have not been fulfilled.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that in unemployment, Telangana is among the top states of the country.

The Congress General Secretary was addressing a public rally ahead of the November 30 Assembly elections here in Palakurthy, a seat from where the party has fielded Yashaswini Mamidala, a woman candidate, against Telangana minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao.

During her address, Priyanka said that the women in the poll-bound state are bearing the brunt of inflation due to the policies of the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre and the KCR-led BRS government here.

"Nowadays, there is very high inflation across the country and women face it the most. Your life is full of difficulties. There are a lot of atrocities against women in your state, and the government has not done enough for your safety and your respect. The Congress understands the burden of inflation on your shoulders due to the policies of the Central government and the present state government," she said.

"That is why we have decided that every month ₹2500 will be deposited in the accounts of women. And the LPG cylinders will be given to you for ₹500," she added.

The Congress leader said that if her party is voted to power in the only southern state among the five states where polling is going, then 2 lakh youths will be given employment.

"In unemployment, Telangana is among the top states of the country. Wherever there are Congress governments, we have tried our best to provide employment. We have provided more than 2 lakh jobs in Rajasthan and have promoted rural employment in Chhattisgarh," Priyanka Gandhi said.

She said that to end the paper leak cases in Telangana, the Congress if voted to power, will release a 'job calendar'.

"Under the job calendar, the dates for exams, results and notices regarding jobs will be fixed," she added.

Telangana is set to witness a triangular contest between the ruling Bharat Rasthtra Samithi, Congress and BJP as the state goes to polls on November 30.

In the previous Assembly election in 2018, the BRS, previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, grabbing 47.4 per cent of the total vote share.

The Congress came in a distant second with just 19 seats. (ANI)

