Congress leader Udit Raj claims forcible eviction out of Delhi bungalow: 'Punished for being a Dalit’

Congress leader and former MP Udit Raj on Friday alleged that authorities forcibly evicted his family out of their Pandara Park bungalow in New Delhi, despite the matter being sub-judice. Residence of Congress leader and former MP Udit Raj, which is allotted in the name of his wife Seema Raj, an IRS officer, being vacated by the Directorate of Estates. (PTI)

The bungalow is allotted to the former MP's wife, Seema Raj, a retired IRS officer, who said she had paid the license fee till May 31 this year.There has been no official response from the government regarding the eviction as of the time of writing this report.

Udit Raj's wife explains matter Reacting to the family's eviction from the bungalow, Udit Raj's wife Seema explained that superannuation retirement was on November 30, and claimed that she could've retained the accomodation for six more months.

“I had even paid the license fee. My father was very ill and recently passed away. I repeatedly wrote to the Directorate of Estates to give some time to arrange for another accommodation... I even said to pay the market rent after May 30...,” Seema was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

She also said that she had asked for time till November-end or early December to wind up her affairs and find another place. She further said that after a court appeal in September, the matter was listed for hearing on October 28, “The authorities came deliberately on a day when the courts are not open,” she added.