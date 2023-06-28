Congress leaders discuss party’s strategy for Chhattisgarh assembly polls in Delhi

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByRitesh Mishra
Jun 28, 2023 05:43 PM IST

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel later said on Twitter that the party was ready for assembly polls

RAIPUR : Ahead of assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, senior Congress leaders on Wednesday discussed the party’s strategy and poll preparedness in the state.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Rahul Gandhi at a meeting with Chhattisgarh party leaders at AICC headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday (ANI)

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, Chhattisgarh Congress in-charge Kumari Selja and general secretary, organisation, KC Venugopal and Chhattisgarh health minister T S Singh Deo were present in the meeting.

“We have discussed the poll strategy for the upcoming assembly elections and we have decided now the important leaders of Congress should start visiting Chhattisgarh for public meetings,” said Selja.

Chairing the meeting, Kharge said party members will work together to keep improving the lives of the people of Chhattisgarh.

Kharge said in a post on Twitter: “We will work together and keep bringing change in the lives of the people of Chhattisgarh.”

‘Garhbo Nava Chhattisgarh’ is not just a slogan for us; it is a goal for the state’s progress and social justice. The people of Chhattisgarh and their unwavering faith in the Congress party will continue to propel the continuous stream of development,” the party chief said in a tweet in Hindi.

Baghel later said on Twitter that the party was ready for assembly polls and the meeting discussed the changes in the lives of people following the ‘Nava Chhattisgarh’ model initiated by the Congress government in the state.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ritesh Mishra

State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years....view detail

