 Congress leading on 8 of 25 seats in Rajasthan
Tuesday, Jun 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Congress leading on 8 of 25 seats in Rajasthan

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 04, 2024 01:06 PM IST

The BJP faced reverses in the state’s northern and eastern parts, where the agitation against the now-scrapped farm laws and the Agniveer scheme had a greater resonance

The Congress was leading on eight of the 25 seats in Rajasthan, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept the national polls in 2014 and 2019. The BJP was ahead on 14 seats and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI(M), Rashtriya Loktantrik Party, and Bharat Adivasi Party on one seat each.

A counting centre in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur. (PTI)
A counting centre in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur. (PTI)

The BJP faced reverses in the state’s northern and eastern parts, where the agitation against the now-scrapped farm laws and the Agniveer scheme had a greater resonance. It was trailing in the Sriganganagar seat and all three seats in the Shekhawati belt (Churu, Jhunjhunu, and Sikar). The Congress was ahead on all the seats except Sikar in the region, where the CPI(M)’s Amraram is leading against Swami Sumedhanand of the BJP.

In Jhunjhunu, Brijendra Ola (Congress), who is considered close to Sachin Pilot, was leading. Congress’s Murarilal Meena, a confidant of Sachin Pilot, was ahead in Dausa. The BJP was also trailing in Bharatpur, the home constituency of chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Karauli Dholpur, and Tonk Sawai Madhopur.

Congress leading on 8 of 25 seats in Rajasthan
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 04, 2024
