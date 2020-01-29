e-paper
Congress-led Opposition blocks Kerala Governor in assembly with 'go back' slogans

Congress-led Opposition blocks Kerala Governor in assembly with ‘go back’ slogans

Though Kerala CM and the Speaker repeatedly tried to appease the agitating opposition members, they didn’t budge and continued to raise slogans against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and his stand in support of CAA.

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 09:55 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Thiruvananthapuram
Governor Arif Mohammed Khan blocked by Congress-led opposition in Kerala Assembly.
Governor Arif Mohammed Khan blocked by Congress-led opposition in Kerala Assembly. (@BJP4Keralam/Twitter)
         

In an unprecedented move, opposition Congress led UDF MLAs blocked Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan inside the state assembly on Wednesday with ‘go back’ slogans and placards against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The incident took place when Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan ushered Khan to the assembly hall for presenting the policy address.

Though the CM and the Speaker repeatedly tried to appease the agitating opposition members, they didn’t budge and continued to raise slogans against Khan and his stand in support of CAA.

After nearly 10 minutes of protest, watch and ward personnel removed the opposition members using force and cleared the governor’s way to the dias.

As soon as the Governor reached the dias, the national anthem was played but the opposition members gathered at the well of the House and started the ‘Governor go back’ slogans soon after it’s completion.

When khan began his policy address, the opposition members walked out of the assembly hall raising slogans.

After boycotting the policy address, they staged a sit in protest at the gate of the Assembly.

