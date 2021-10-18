Congress’ Manish Tewari ties attacks in J&K to rise of Taliban, says ’should've anticipated blowback’

Amid the recent targeted killings of civilians by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, Congress leader Manish Tewari on Monday said that the situation in the Union territory “should have been anticipated” after the rise of the Taliban in Afghanistan. Tewari also said that many terrorist organisations across South Asia and the larger Middle East region have been encouraged by the Islamic group’s violent and rapid takeover of Afghanistan after the withdrawal of US and allied troops in August.

“The blowback that we are seeing in J&K should have been anticipated after the rise of the Taliban in Afghanistan,” Manish Tewari was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“It has been two months since the Taliban have captured Afghanistan. Every radical and extremist outfit, not only in South Asia but across the largest middle eastern region, has been emboldened by this takeover,” he added.

Also read | ‘Grim situation in J&K fallout of strategic blunders by Modi govt’: Kharge

As many as 11 people have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir—four over the weekend—particularly those from other states. Among those killed on Saturday and Sunday in three separate incidents, three were from Bihar and one was from Uttar Pradesh. Several political leaders have condemned the killings as the Union territory witnessed a bloody week after the counter-terror operations were intensified from October 11.

Meanwhile, another Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday criticised the Union government for the situation in J&K, which he described as “grim.” “At-least 30 civilians, including locals, local minorities & immigrants from other states, have been killed by terrorists this year,” Kharge pointed to the spurt in violence against civilians as he tweeted. “Situation in J&K is grim. It's a fallout of the failed policies & strategic blunders by Modi govt. No course correction in sight,” he added.

The Congress party, during its working committee meeting on Saturday last week, has condemned the targeted killings of minorities by terrorists and held the Union government responsible. “J&K has been a Union Territory for two years. The entire responsibility for bringing the perpetrators of these barbaric crimes to justice is that of the Union Government. Restoring social peace and harmony and confidence amongst the people in J&K rests with the Modi government too,” president Sonia Gandhi said in her opening address at the meeting.

Also read | Shadowy group claims responsibility for attack on migrant workers in J&K

The Centre has in the past expressed concerns about the security implications for India and the region in general, after the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan. Defence minister Rajnath Singh has made references to the political developments of the past two months in Kabul in several of his speeches since then. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too discussed the issue with Union home minister Amit Shah and the top officials of his government, including National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

The Taliban recaptured Afghanistan since the US announcement of a phased withdrawal of troops from the war-torn nation and by August 15 they reached the gates of the capital city Kabul. Ashraf Ghani, the then PM fled the country and after the full withdrawal of US troops by August 31, the Taliban formed an interim administration with Mullah Hasan Akhund as the PM.