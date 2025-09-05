Congress moves high court, challenges induction of 14th Chhattisgarh minister

Raipur: The Congress has challenged the induction of the 14th minister in the Chhattisgarh council of ministers led by chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai on the grounds that the state can only have 13 ministers under the 15% rule introduced under the Constitution’s Article 164 (1). Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai pays tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar during Dr. Ambedkar Business Conclave and Excellence Awards ceremony (CMO Chhattisgarh - X/ANI)

Chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai inducted three more legislators as ministers on August 20, taking the strength of the council of ministers to 14.

“We have filed a writ petition and the matter will be heard by the high court,” said state Congress communication chief Sushil Anand Shukla.

The petition is likely to be heard next week.

In its petition, the Congress reasoned that the decision to induct the 14th minister breaches Article 164 (1A) of the Constitution, which stipulates that the number of ministers in a state cannot exceed 15% of the strength of the legislative assembly.

The Chhattisgarh assembly has a strength of 90 members.

The Congress had red-flagged the breach of the constitutional provision days after the August 20 oath event. At the time, Leader of Opposition Charan Das Mahant wrote to the Chhattisgarh governor seeking the removal of one minister, arguing that “15% of 90 is 13.50, which means the number of ministers should not be more than 13.”

The governor’s office has not issued a statement on the matter so far.

Former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel said the chief minister as well as governor Ramen Deka had acted unconstitutionally and recalled that after the 91st constitutional amendment came into force in July 2004, the state government reduced

Baghel also pointed out that in 2019, his government proposed to raise the cap to 20% for geographically large states, but did not receive approval from the central government.

Deputy chief minister Arun Sao insisted that the government acted within the constitutional framework.

“Due process has been followed. We have the example of Haryana before us. Those who have a history of trampling the Constitution should not make such allegations,” he said.