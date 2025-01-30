Drama as Congress MP arrested for rape while addressing media in UP's Sitapur

LUCKNOW: Congress lawmaker from Sitapur, Rakesh Rathore, was arrested on Thursday for allegedly raping a 45-year-old woman over the past four years by promising to marry her and build her political career, said a senior police officer. Rathore was elected as a member of parliament (MP) after defeating BJP’s Rajesh Verma in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections by a margin of 90,000 votes (Facebook)

Rathore, elected as a member of parliament (MP) after defeating BJP’s Rajesh Verma in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections by a margin of 90,000 votes, was arrested while addressing a press briefing at his residence, said Sitapur superintendent of police (SP) Chakresh Mishra.

An FIR was filed against Rathore on January 17 under charges of rape, criminal intimidation, and threatening with a firearm at Sitapur’s City Kotwali police station. The Allahabad High Court had rejected Rathore’s petition on Wednesday, asking him to surrender in the Sitapur district court within two weeks.

Police had previously searched locations in Sitapur, Lucknow, and other cities. Mishra also said that a notice was issued to Rathore on January 21 asking for response, but he evaded arrest for two weeks.

Rathore’s lawyer argued that the case was delayed by four years, but the prosecution opposed the petition, with additional advocate general Vinod Kumar Shahi saying that immediate relief should not be granted.

The court ultimately turned down the petition and directed Rathore to surrender. The anticipatory bail application was also rejected on January 23.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president Ajay Rai has called for a judicial inquiry into the allegations against the lawmaker.

“Rathore was taken to the City Kotwali police station for further legal proceedings. He will soon be produced before the court,” said Mishra.