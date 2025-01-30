Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Drama as Congress MP arrested for rape while addressing media in UP's Sitapur

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 30, 2025 03:32 PM IST

An FIR was filed against Rathore on January 17 under charges of rape, criminal intimidation, and threatening with a firearm.

LUCKNOW: Congress lawmaker from Sitapur, Rakesh Rathore, was arrested on Thursday for allegedly raping a 45-year-old woman over the past four years by promising to marry her and build her political career, said a senior police officer.

Rathore was elected as a member of parliament (MP) after defeating BJP’s Rajesh Verma in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections by a margin of 90,000 votes (Facebook)
Rathore was elected as a member of parliament (MP) after defeating BJP’s Rajesh Verma in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections by a margin of 90,000 votes (Facebook)

Rathore, elected as a member of parliament (MP) after defeating BJP’s Rajesh Verma in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections by a margin of 90,000 votes, was arrested while addressing a press briefing at his residence, said Sitapur superintendent of police (SP) Chakresh Mishra.

An FIR was filed against Rathore on January 17 under charges of rape, criminal intimidation, and threatening with a firearm at Sitapur’s City Kotwali police station. The Allahabad High Court had rejected Rathore’s petition on Wednesday, asking him to surrender in the Sitapur district court within two weeks.

Police had previously searched locations in Sitapur, Lucknow, and other cities. Mishra also said that a notice was issued to Rathore on January 21 asking for response, but he evaded arrest for two weeks.

Rathore’s lawyer argued that the case was delayed by four years, but the prosecution opposed the petition, with additional advocate general Vinod Kumar Shahi saying that immediate relief should not be granted.

The court ultimately turned down the petition and directed Rathore to surrender. The anticipatory bail application was also rejected on January 23.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president Ajay Rai has called for a judicial inquiry into the allegations against the lawmaker.

“Rathore was taken to the City Kotwali police station for further legal proceedings. He will soon be produced before the court,” said Mishra.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 30, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On