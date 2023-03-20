PM Modi, Mamata Banerjee 'have a deal to defame Rahul Gandhi': Congress MP

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday alleged that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee ‘have a deal to defame the image of Rahul Gandhi and Congress'. He further claimed that the Trinamool Congress chief is ‘speaking on the direction of the PM’ as she wants to ‘save herself from ED-CBI raids’.

Congress MP claimed both PM Modi and Mamata Banerjee have a deal.(PTI)

“Mamata Banerjee is speaking on the direction of the PM. PM and didi have a deal to defame the image of Rahul Gandhi and Congress. She wants to save herself from ED-CBI raids that's why she is against Congress as PM will be happy with this,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Congress MP's comment comes after CM Banerjee alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to ‘make a hero’ out of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi by stalling the parliamentary proceedings.

"Our party supremo, while addressing our internal meeting over the phone, said the BJP is deliberately trying to make a hero out of Rahul Gandhi by stalling the Parliament proceedings over his remarks. The BJP is doing this to serve its own interests so that other opposition parties can't raise issues concerning the people. They want to make Rahul Gandhi a hero of the opposition camp," TMC MP Abu Taher was quoted as saying by PTI.

Banerjee's comment comes amid the continued logjam in Parliament over Rahul Gandhi's remarks in the United Kingdom. Both houses failed to transact any significant business on the first five days of the Budget session

The verbal attack also comes just two days after TMC announced that it would stay away from both the Congress and BJP, however, indicated possible talks with other regional players ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

The TMC also said that the Congress is not the "big boss" of the opposition.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)

