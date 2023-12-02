close_game
close_game
News / India News / Congress MP seeks review of Ethics Committee processes after its report on Mahua Moitra's expulsion

Congress MP seeks review of Ethics Committee processes after its report on Mahua Moitra's expulsion

ByHT News Desk
Dec 02, 2023 11:26 AM IST

The letter raises concerns about the transparency and scrutiny of the Ethics Committee's proceedings in the cash-for-query row involving TMC MP Mahua Moitra.

Against the backdrop of the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee's recommendation for the expulsion of Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra in connection with a "cash-for-query" case, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, urging a comprehensive review of parliamentary committee processes “primarily concerned with the rights of members” of the House.

TMC lawmaker Mahua Moitra. (PTI)
TMC lawmaker Mahua Moitra. (PTI)

The Ethics Committee, chaired by Vinod Kumar Sonkar, adopted the report during a meeting on November 9, with six members supporting Moitra's expulsion and four opposition members submitting dissent notes. The report is scheduled to be tabled in the lower house of Parliament during the opening day of the Winter Session on Monday.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Chowdhury's letter emphasizes concerns regarding the scrutiny and transparency of the Ethics Committee's proceedings, highlighting potential ambiguities in the roles of the Privileges and Ethics Committees and the absence of clear guidelines for penal powers. The MP also questions the unprecedented recommendation of expulsion, citing its gravity and far-reaching implications.

“Expulsion from Parliament, you will agree Sir, is an extremely serious punishment and has very wide ramifications,” he said.

The letter delves into procedural differences between the Mahua Moitra case and past instances, particularly the 2005 "cash-for-query" scandal where a sting operation led to the expulsion of members. Chowdhury questioned whether the established procedure was followed and if a conclusive money trail was established in Moitra's case.

The Ethics Committee had initiated the investigation based on the allegations levelled by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who had accused Moitra of asking questions in Lok Sabha to target the Adani Group at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for gifts. He claimed that Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai had provided him with proof of alleged bribes. The BJP MP and Dehadrai had appeared before the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee, but not Hiranandani.

“It is also not clearly known as to why the Businessman chose to turn against the Member despite his interests apparently being served by way of posing questions by using the Log in credentials,” Chowdhury said in the letter.

"The proceedings of the Sittings of the Committee are strictly confidential with the rule being all the more relevant for strict adherence in case of a Committee investigating a very serious as well as extremely sensitive matter. Yet, the Chairman of the Ethics Committee as well as the Complainant Member were openly parading their views and passing judgments even while the matter was under investigation and formulation of the findings and framing the report was underway," he further noted.

Get Latest World News and Election Results along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out