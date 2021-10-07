Congress opted to deal with Lakhimpur Kheri violence politically

A section of Congress leaders in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh prepared a three-point legal plan to take on the Uttar Pradesh government over the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri that left eight people dead on Sunday. But the party’s top leadership instead chose to deal with the issue politically and mount pressure on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the farmers’ plight, two Congress leaders aware of the matter said.

The violence was triggered when a car ran over a group of farmers protesting against the three farm laws enacted last year. Local farmers have blame junior home minister Ajay Mishra Teni and his son Ashish Mishra for the violence. Farm groups say a Mahindra Thar owned by Mishra mowed down protesters from behind. The minister and his son have denied the charge. Some unverified videos of the incident have appeared to back the farmers’ version of the incident.

The Congress leaders cited above the legal plan involved an appeal to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), moving the Supreme Court for a monitored probe into the incident and challenging the imposition of Code of Criminal Procedure Section 144. The section bans the assembly of over four people and was cited to detain Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and prevent her from visiting Lakhimpur Kheri to meet the farmers killed there. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra eventually visited Lakhimpur Kheri on Wednesday along with Rahul Gandhi.

“We even prepared the legal note,” said one of the two Congress leaders, requesting anonymity. The leader added leaders including both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi instead decided to fight it politically.

“So far, no mainstream Opposition party has gone to the NHRC to seek its intervention in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. But we had a plan. ...even within our own organisation, a section was sceptical...” said the second leader on condition of anonymity.

The plan to move the court was kept in abeyance as the party felt that it was important for the Congress leaders to first reach Lakhimpur Kheri to step up pressure on Uttar Pradesh’s Yogi Adityanath government.

“The state government has ordered a probe by a retired judge. Thus, at this stage, a fresh demand for a court-monitored probe was found unnecessary. But we can make a demand for a court-monitored probe at an appropriate time if we see the investigation is not progressing in the right direction.”

Also Read: Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu taken into custody at UP border

When asked about the probe ordered by the government, Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday avoided a direct answer. “First of all, I want to go there and understand the matter and what is the ground reality. ...no one knows yet, first of all, we want to go and understand that...”

A former Union minister, who was in touch with Priyanka Gandhi, communicated to other leaders involved that she too wants to continue the political fight. “Anyways, a sub judice matter can take away the political sheen,” said the second leader.

Regarding challenging the imposition of Section 144, the first leader cited a 2020 Supreme Court order saying it cannot be applied to restrict citizens from assembling peacefully. “It cannot be a tool to prevent legitimate expression of grievance or exercise of any democratic rights.”