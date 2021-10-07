Lakhimpur Kheri: Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu taken into custody at UP border

Punjab state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu was taken into custody and taken to Sarsawa Air Force station after the protest march he was leading was stopped from proceeding towards Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri at the Uttar Pradesh-Haryana border on Shahjahanpur. The party members accompanying Sidhu were also taken into custody.

Sidhu was leading a protest march of Congress workers from Punjab to Lakhimpur Kheri to protest the killing of farmers in an incident of violence on Sunday. Hundreds of supporters gathered at the UP-Haryana border to march with Sidhu and raised slogans.

Earlier in the day Sidhu demanded Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra's son Ashish should be arrested in connection with the death of farmers during violence in Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday, stating that he would go on a hunger strike if action is not taken against Ashish by Friday. Stating that “If the arrest is not made till tomorrow (Friday), or he does not join the investigation, I will go on a hunger strike."

UP police claimed on Thursday that Ashish, who has been named in the First Information Report lodged by farmers, is still untraceable.

Before proceeding with the protest march on Thursday, Sidhu had slammed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government in UP over “inaction” and pledged Punjab Congress and party MLAs support of protesting farmers. “Are Union minister and his son above the law and constitution?” he asked.

A total of eight people lost their lives in Sunday’s incident when two SUVs belonging to Mishra’s convoy mowed down protestors in Lakhimpur Kheri. Among those who died, four were protesting farmers, two BJP workers, Mishra's driver, and Raman Kashyap, a journalist working for a private TV channel, were also killed in the incident.

Mishra’s son Ashish was accused of sitting in one of the cars which knocked down protestors. A charge the minister has denied.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court while responding to a Public Interest Litigation asked the UP government to submit a status report on how many people related to the incident have been arrested so far. Following which UP police took two individuals into custody for questioning.