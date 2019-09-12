Congress plans commemorative logo on Gandhi Jayanti

india

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 10:47 IST

To mark its week-long celebrations of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Congress is coming up with a commemorative logo.

The party has prepared a few options from which leaders will finalise the logo during their meeting with interim president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday at the party’s Gurudwara Rakabganj Road office. General secretaries, state in-charges, chief ministers and leaders of opposition will be part of the meeting.

A party leader in the know said that almost 76 leaders have confirmed their presence for Thursday’s meeting. AICC secretary in-charge of training Sachin Rao is also scheduled to make a digital presentation during the meeting to chalk out the party’s new training strategy, also to be taken up during the meeting.

Congress’s new membership drive, which will be launched this month, will also be discussed. State units have been directed to appoint general secretaries to monitor it. Membership data will be digitised wherein the member’s photo as well as voter ID will be recorded digitally, said party leaders.

Congress leaders said that the meeting, the first significant outreach by Sonia Gandhi after she took over as the party’s interim president, will strategise on the way forward. “Five years is not a short time to build the party from the ground up. We will need to hone a team of dedicated leaders who will put the party before self,” said a senior party leader.

The party will carry out a host of activities on Mahatma Gandhi’s jayanti, including padyatras across states, floral tributes under the Mahatma’s statues and conduct seminars and lectures to discuss the relevance of his teachings in the current scenario. A circular, dated September 4, by party general secretary KC Venugopal, has asked state units and frontal leaders to submit reports of activities undertaken during the week.

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 10:11 IST