‘Full co-operation’: Tharoor after meeting new Congress president Kharge

Shashi Tharoor, a candidate for the Congress presidential post, met with Mallikarjun Kharge soon after the veteran was elected the party president in the election, the sixth in the party's 137-year-old history. Kharge became the first non-Gandhi Congress president in 24 years.

“Called on our new President-elect Mallikarjun @kharge to congratulate him & offer him my full co-operation. @incIndia has been strengthened by our contest,” Tharoor tweeted sharing a couple of pictures of him with Kharge.

Congress's central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry announced Kharge's name after the counting of votes that of the 9,385 votes polled in the Congress president poll. Kharge got 7,897 votes and Tharoor 1,072, while 416 votes were declared invalid.

On complaints by Tharoor's team related to polling in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Telangana, Mistry said he will respond to the letters point by point.

Tharoor said the party owes an "irredeemable debt" to outgoing president Sonia Gandhi for her quarter-century of leadership of the party and for being the anchor during most crucial moments.

"Her decision to authorise this election process, which has given us new pathways to the future, is undoubtedly a fitting testament to her sagacity and vision for our party. I hope she continues to guide, motivate and inspire the party's new leadership team in overcoming the challenges ahead," he said.

Tharoor also thanked former president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for doing their own bit to support free and neutral elections.

"The Nehru-Gandhi family has held, and will always hold, a special place in the hearts of Congress party members — and with good reason too," he said.

