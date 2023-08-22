Cong to conduct caste census in MP after poll victory: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said his party will conduct a caste-based census in Madhya Pradesh and establish a university in the name of social reformer Sant Ravidas after winning the upcoming assembly elections.

Mallikarjun Kharge (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing a public rally in Sagar district in Bundelkhand region, Kharge accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre of trying to change the Constitution.

“Some people are trying to change the Constitution. But this is not possible because 140 crore [1.4 billion] people of the country are in support of the protection of the Constitution,” the Congress chief said.

Referring to the oft-repeated question from BJP leaders on achievements of his party, Kharge said Narendra Modi is the prime minister and Shivraj Singh Chouhan the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh today because the Congress gave the country its Constitution and protected democracy.

“We have given the constitution and saved the democracy, that’s why you are holding your posts,” Kharge said, adding that it seems Modi and Chouhan cannot digest their food without abusing the Congress.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing a Jan Akrosh rally ahead of the crucial assembly elections in the state scheduled for later this year, Kharge made a slew of promises to the people of Madhya Pradesh, including a cooking gas cylinder for ₹500, farm loan waiver, monthly payment of ₹1,500 to eligible women, concession in electricity bills, and the old pension scheme for government employees.

“As the Congress president I promise that we will conduct a caste-based census in the state after returning to power,” he said. “The Congress will set up a university in the name of Sant Ravidas in Sagar district if voted to power.”

Kharge also criticised the ruling BJP for remembering Sant Ravidas — a prominent Bhakti Movement saint who highlighted the struggles of Dalits and championed the causes of the oppressed using poetry and spirituality — only during elections.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Modi ji has been in power for the last nine years while Chouhan has ruled the state for the last 18 years. They remembered Ravidas only at the time of the polls,” he alleged.

His remarks came 10 days after the prime minister laid the foundation of a ₹100 crore memorial-cum-temple of Sant Ravidas in Sagar district.

Responding to Union home minister Amit Shah, who recently asked Congress to tell people what it had done in its 53-year rule in the poll-bound state, Kharge listed out several institutions, including Bhilai Steel Plant, IIM and IIT in Indore, AIIMS in Bhopal and Chambal Ghati Project.

Accusing the ruling party in state of “disrespecting” the public mandate, Kharge said the Congress won democratically in 2018 state polls and Kamal Nath was the CM, but the BJP “snatched” the government.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“On the one hand, you speak about clean politics, but form the government using money, and threaten by misusing ED, CBI, and other agencies,” Kharge alleged. “There is an illegal government in Madhya Pradesh. Our MLAs were stolen and taken away.”

The Congress chief also mentioned the “Sidhi urination” case and asked the BJP which party the accused belonged to. “He had urinated on the face and you (Chouhan) cleaned the feet of the victim. Will the insult be washed away by washing the feet?”

State Congress chief and former CM Kamal Nath attacked Chouhan, accusing him of running the “machine of lies”. “By making announcements daily, they are washing away their sins of 18 years. People have recognised Shivraj ji’s drama…,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BJP state president VD Sharma said, “Mallikarjun Kharge should apologise for death of a Dalit, who was burnt alive in Sagar, during the regime of then Congress-led state government. I want to ask Khargeji that why Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh didn’t do anything. Recently in Shivpuri, two Dalit men was harassed and forced to eat human excreta by Muslim community but not a single leader of Congress said anything in support of victims. Why they have dual policies in extending the support. Congress was always anti-Dalit and that’s why they failed to change their lives so they have no rights to ask us anything.”

(With inputs from Anupam Pateriya from Sagar)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON