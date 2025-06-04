Congress questions Centre over monsoon session announced ‘47 days’ in advance

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday accused the Centre of diverting attention from the demand for a special Parliament session on Operation Sindoor by suddenly announcing the monsoon session 47 days in advance, which he said was a first in India’s history. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh addresses a press conference at the party office, in New Delhi.(PTI File)

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi can run away from a special session, but he cannot run away from the monsoon session.

“The Parliament session is always announced a few days in advance, maybe up to one week or ten days in advance. This session has been announced 47 days in advance. Never before in India's parliamentary history has a session been announced 47 days in advance,” Jairam Ramesh told ANI.

He said Congress and the INDIA alliance demand a special Parliament session to discuss key issues like the Pahalgam attack, growing China-Pakistan ties, and India’s alleged foreign policy failures.

“There is a continuing demand from the Indian National Congress, INDIA alliance parties for a special session of Parliament to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack, the fact that the terrorists have not been brought to justice, the repeated claims of President Trump, ‘Narender ka surrender’ to Trump,” said Jairam Ramesh.

Congress seeks answers on sudden halt of Operation Sindoor

The Congress leader said that the opposition parties also want answers on why Operation Sindoor was abruptly stopped after four days, emphasising that these matters deeply concern the people of India.

“The hyphenation of India and Pakistan, the growing nexus between China and Pakistan, and the failure of our diplomacy and our foreign policy. These are the real issues and the revelations of the Chief of Defence Staff that has been made in Singapore and not in our own country. We are demanding a discussion on these issues now because these are the issues that are agitating the people of India. Why was Operation Sindoor stopped suddenly after four days?,” he added.

He alleged that the Prime Minister is trying to avoid questions by diverting attention from the demand for a special Parliament session, and accused the government of announcing the Monsoon session suddenly to shift focus.

“So these are the issues the Prime Minister does not want to answer. We've been demanding a special session of Parliament. In order to divert attention from the special session, the government suddenly announces the monsoon session of Parliament. The Prime Minister can run away from a special session, but he cannot run away from the Monsoon session,” said Jairam Ramesh