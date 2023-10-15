Congress releases first list of 144 candidates for MP polls; fields Kamal Nath from Chhindwara

The Congress party on Sunday released its first list of 144 candidates for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, fielding state unit president and former chief minister Kamal Nath from Chhindwara. Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh's son Jaivardhan Singh has been fielded from the Raghigath seat. He was a minister in the last Kamal Nath government that collapsed in March 2021 when 22 sitting Congress MLAs resigned under the leadership of Jyotiraditya Scindia and joined the BJP.

Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath and party leaders during the party's Central Election Committee meeting to finalise candidates for Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, at the AICC office in New Delhi on Saturday.(ANI)

The announcement came a day after the party's Central Election Committee met to finalise candidates at the AICC office in New Delhi.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has already announced candidates for 136 out of 230 assembly constituencies in the state.

The state will go to polls on November 17 while counting of votes will take place on December 3.

Congress also released its first list of 30 candidates for Chhattisgarh assembly elections and another 55 for Telangana assembly polls slated next month. In Chhattisgarh, the party fielded its chief minister Bhupesh Baghel from his Patan assembly constituency and deputy chief minister T S Singh Deo from the Ambikapur assembly seat.

In Telangana, Congress fielded state unit chief Anumala Revanth Reddy from Kodangal assembly seat while CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu from Madhira-SC seat.

While Chhatisgarh assembly polls will be held in two phases on November 7 and 17, Telangana assembly polls be held on November 30.

