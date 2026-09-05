Telangana CM faces internal discord amid removal of two leaders

Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy faces a politically testing phase as dissent within the ruling Congress grows, with the removal of two leaders and increasingly open criticism raising questions over his authority in the party and government. The Revanth Reddy government recently completed 1,000 days in office. (ANI)

The disquiet was evident on September 1, when the Revanth Reddy government completed 1,000 days in office. The attention was focused on the impending removal of environment and forests minister Konda Surekha.

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee had recommended disciplinary action against Surekha for violating party discipline. The All-India Congress Committee (AICC) subsequently approved the action, following which Reddy removed her from the cabinet two days later.

Former minister G Chinna Reddy was also recently removed as vice-chairman of the Telangana State Planning Board, a cabinet-rank post.

Also Read I Telangana CM Revanth Reddy sacks forest minister Konda Surekha

The triggers Surekha was held responsible for her daughter Konda Sushmita’s disparaging remarks against the party in general and the chief minister in particular. Chinna Reddy was removed after allegedly accusing the state Congress leadership of selling tickets in the last assembly elections, particularly in Wanaparthy constituency, which he had represented in the past.

The action against the two leaders has brought Reddy’s handling of factional tensions into focus. Disciplinary action against a serving minister and a former minister holding a cabinet-rank post has underscored the increasingly open nature of the internal friction.

Questioning the action against her over statements made by her daughter, Surekha also raised allegations of corruption involving Reddy’s brothers that Sushmita had made days earlier.