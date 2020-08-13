e-paper
Home / India News / Congress revokes suspension of 2 Rajasthan MLAs from Sachin Pilot camp ahead of crucial party meet

Congress revokes suspension of 2 Rajasthan MLAs from Sachin Pilot camp ahead of crucial party meet

MLAs Bhanwar Lal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh were part of the rebel camp supporting former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot.

india Updated: Aug 13, 2020 16:18 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot.
Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
         

Hours after Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot reiterated his “forgive and forget” mantra on Thursday with the rebels back in party fold, the Congress revoked the suspension of two MLAs who were named in the audio tapes allegedly working in collusion with the BJP to bring down the state government.

MLAs Bhanwar Lal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh were part of the rebel camp supporting former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot.

“After a consultative discussion, the suspension of @INCRajasthan MLA Sh. Bhanwarlal Sharma ji and Sh. @vishvendrabtp ji is hereby revoked,” tweeted Avinahs Pande, Rajasthan Congress in-charge, shortly before the key Congress Legislature Party meet.

The development also follows the truce secured by Sachin Pilot with the Congress high command, ending his month-long rebellion against Gehlot.

