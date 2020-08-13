Congress revokes suspension of 2 Rajasthan MLAs from Sachin Pilot camp ahead of crucial party meet

india

Hours after Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot reiterated his “forgive and forget” mantra on Thursday with the rebels back in party fold, the Congress revoked the suspension of two MLAs who were named in the audio tapes allegedly working in collusion with the BJP to bring down the state government.

MLAs Bhanwar Lal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh were part of the rebel camp supporting former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot.

“After a consultative discussion, the suspension of @INCRajasthan MLA Sh. Bhanwarlal Sharma ji and Sh. @vishvendrabtp ji is hereby revoked,” tweeted Avinahs Pande, Rajasthan Congress in-charge, shortly before the key Congress Legislature Party meet.

The development also follows the truce secured by Sachin Pilot with the Congress high command, ending his month-long rebellion against Gehlot.