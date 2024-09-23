‘Congress runs in my blood’: Sirsa MP Kumari Selja responds to exit rumours

Senior Congress leader Kumari Selja on Monday rejected Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar's offer to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), amid reports of internal party conflict ahead of the Haryana elections. Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Kumari Selja.(PTI)

The 61-year-old Congress leader, a prominent Dalit figure in the party said that BJP leaders should refrain from offering her advice.

“Congress runs in my blood. Just as my father was wrapped in the party's flag, I too will depart in the same way,” said Selja at an event of AajTak.

While discussing Congress' internal dynamics, Kumari Selja clarified that there is no discontent within the party, but some internal issues are being worked through as part of its ongoing progress.

“There are always internal discussions that aren't meant for public disclosure. The party is moving forward and these are routine matters in decision-making,” she added.

On the topic of candidate selection, Selja said that it’s the party's prerogative to make such decisions, adding, “Anyone can make a claim. My statements may have caused concern for some, but that's the nature of politics.”

Amid recent reports of Selja staying away from the election campaign, former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar invited her to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Hinting his party's readiness, he had also said anything cannot be ruled out in a world of possibilities.

“There is our Dalit sister... sitting at home. A large section of people are today thinking about what they should do. Many people were upset with them and we brought them into the party fold. We are ready with an offer and if (she) comes, we are ready to induct her,” Khattar had said.

Months after winning the Lok Sabha polls from Sirsa, the former Union minister had indicated her desire to contest the upcoming assembly elections and said she wishes to work in the state but the high command did not field her.