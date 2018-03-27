 Congress’s Twitter poll attempt to embarrass Swaraj backfires | india news | Hindustan Times
Congress’s Twitter poll attempt to embarrass Swaraj backfires

The Congress had on its Twitter handle on Monday started a poll seeking to know if the death of 39 Indians in Iraq is Sushma Swaraj’s biggest failure as foreign minister? 76% answered in negative.

india Updated: Mar 27, 2018 20:07 IST
BJP leader Sushma Swaraj at the Parliament House in New Delhi. (HT File Photo)

A poll started by the Congress on Twitter apparently to embarrass external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on the killing of 39 Indians in Iraq backfired as a majority of netizens supported the minister.

Turning the tables, Swaraj retweeted the question posted by the opposition party.

The Congress had on its Twitter handle on Monday started a poll asking users, ‘Do you think the death of 39 Indians in Iraq is Sushma Swaraj’s biggest failure as Foreign Minister? #IndiaSpeaks’.

If the opposition party thought that the poll would put the minister in a tight spot over the emotive issue, the poll did not pan out on the expected lines.

The Congress Twitter handle showed that over 76% of a total of 33,879 voters answered in negative and only 24% agreed with the contention.

