Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Congress Sasaram MP Manoj Kumar critically injured after attack in Kaimur

ByHT News Desk
Jan 30, 2025 04:55 PM IST

The Congress MP has sustained a head injury and has been referred to Patna for treatment.

Sasaram Congress MP Manoj Kumar was seriously injured after being attacked near his school at Kudra in Kaimur. He sustained a head injury and has been referred to Patna for treatment.

Sasaram Congress MP Manoj Kumar attacked at Kudra in Kaimur. (Screengrab)
Sasaram Congress MP Manoj Kumar attacked at Kudra in Kaimur. (Screengrab)

(This is a developing story. Check for more updates)

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 30, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On