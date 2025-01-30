Congress Sasaram MP Manoj Kumar critically injured after attack in Kaimur
Jan 30, 2025 04:55 PM IST
The Congress MP has sustained a head injury and has been referred to Patna for treatment.
Sasaram Congress MP Manoj Kumar was seriously injured after being attacked near his school at Kudra in Kaimur. He sustained a head injury and has been referred to Patna for treatment.
(This is a developing story. Check for more updates)

