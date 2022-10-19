Congress says 'G for...' after BJP leader's 'R for Ravan' jibe at Rahul Gandhi

Congress leaders on Tuesday pilloried BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia for making a comment on Rahul Gandhi after Maharashtra Congress leaders Nana Patole, Rajasthan minister Parsadi Lal Meena said both Rahul Gandhi and Lord Ram's names start with an 'R'. Mocking the Congress leaders, BJP's Gaurav Bhatia said those who are saying that both Rahul and Ram start with an R are overlooking the fact that Ravan's name also contains an R.

Slamming Gaurav Bhati for the Ravan comment, Congress leaders said G - which his name has - also stands for 'gadha', 'garbage' etc.

Rajasthan minister Parsadi Lal Meena was the first Congress leader to put forward the parallel in the context of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra which, he said, is longer than Lord Ram's journey from Ayodhya to Sri Lanka. “Lord Ram had undertaken padyatra from Ayodhya to Sri Lanka but Rahul Gandhi is doing ‘padyatra’ (foot march) more than that… from Kanyakumari to Kashmir,” the minister said leading to a new controversy.

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole supported Meena's comments and said it is a coincidence that both Rahul Gandhi and Lord Ram's names begin with an 'R', and there is no comparison being drawn. "God is god, and we are humans. Rahul Gandhi is just working for humanity's sake. I feel Rahul ji's padyatra will save the tricolour and humanity," Patole said. "Lord Ram and Shankaracharya had carried out foot marches. Rahul ji is also holding the march and a large number of people are getting connected. There is no comparison being drawn with Lord Ram but their initials begin with the same letter. We don't make such comparisons. The BJP's leaders do that," he added.

