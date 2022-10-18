Home / India News / Coincidence that Lord Ram, Rahul Gandhi start with ‘R’, says Congress leader

Published on Oct 18, 2022 07:58 PM IST

On Tuesday, Maharashtra Congress leader Nana Patole backed up Meena, insisting that it was not a comparison with Lord Ram but a coincidence that Lord Ram and Rahul’s names start with the alphabet, ‘R’

Rajasthan minister Parsadi Lal Meena on Monday said Rahul Gandhi’s foot march was longer than Lord Ram’s journey from Ayodhya to Sri Lanka
BySachin Saini

JAIPUR: A controversy has erupted after two Congress leaders appeared to be comparing former party president Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra with Lord Ram’s journey to Sri Lanka to save Sita, which lead to the killing of Ravana.

Rajasthan health minister Parsadi Lal Meena was the first to see a parallel, saying Rahul Gandhi’s foot march is even longer than Lord Ram’s journey from Ayodhya to Sri Lanka.

“Lord Ram had undertaken padyatra from Ayodhya to Sri Lanka but Rahul Gandhi is doing ‘padyatra’ (foot march) more than that… from Kanyakumari to Kashmir,” Meena said on the sidelines of a programme on Monday in Dausa as he accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of disturbing peace and harmony in the country which he said, Rahul Gandhi was trying to restore.

Meena’s effusive praise for Rahul Gandhi’s foot march was backed by Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Tuesday. He said it was a “coincidence” that both, Rahul and Lord Ram’s names begin with the alphabet “R”.

“Even Lord Sri Ram walked from Kanyakumari to Kashmir and even Shankaracharya walked the same way, and so is Rahul Gandhi…. People are joining him, so it’s not a comparison with Lord Ram but a coincidence that both Lord Ram and Rahul Gandhi’s names begin with “R”. But we don’t compare Rahul with Lord Ram while BJP leaders compare their leaders with God. God is God and Rahul Gandhi is a human being and he is working for humanity and it can be seen by everyone,” Patole said on Tuesday, according to news agency ANI

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia tweeted his comeback to the Congress leaders. “Is Rahul bigger than Lord Ram? Congress leaders have always made mistakes in choosing God. Today, the whole country is punishing this party for the same.”

BJP MLA Ramlal Sharma also condemned the statement. He said that Congress used to consider Lord Ram as a fictional character and did not accept his existence. “The party questioned Lord Ram’s existence. Now the Congress leaders are indulging in flattery… but people are watching everything and will settle the score with the Congress at the right time,” he said.

(With Input from agencies)

    Sachin Saini is Special Correspondent for Rajasthan. He covers politics, tourism, forest, home, panchayati raj and rural development, and development journalism.

