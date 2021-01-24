Congress slams Center over petrol, diesel price hike
- While addressing a press conference, Congress General Secretary Ajay Maken demanded an explanation of how exactly has the government spent ₹20 lakh crore that it "collected by multiple hikes in excise duty on both petrol and diesel" in last six years.
Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government over the rise of petrol and diesel price, the Congress party on Sunday alleged that excise duty on diesel has been hiked by 820 per cent and 258 per cent on petrol in the last six years.
The party has demanded an explanation of how exactly has the government spent ₹20 lakh crore that it "collected by multiple hikes in excise duty on both petrol and diesel" in last six years.
Excise duty is a form of tax imposed on goods for their production, licensing and sale.
While addressing a press conference here, Congress General Secretary Ajay Maken said, "Today, in Delhi, the petrol prices have reached an all-time high of ₹85.70 a litre. Diesel has reached ₹75.88 litre and what is more shocking is the fact that during the Congress' regime, when UPA left power in May 2014, the international crude oil prices were 108 dollars per barrel. It has come down to all most half, which is 55.52 dollar per barrel and despite the crude oil prices have fallen to almost half, the petrol and diesel prices have surprisingly gone up."
"The sole reason for an increase in petrol and diesel prices is that the central government has increased the excise duty on diesel by 8 times and on petrol by 2-1/2 times. The additional excise burden to the common man, to the consumer, is ₹23.78 per litre on petrol and ₹28.37 per litre on diesel, which is 820 per cent to be precise on diesel and 258 per cent to be precise on petrol. This is the increase in excise duty on diesel and petrol because of which the burden has fallen on the common consumer," he said.
Maken alleged that the central government has earned more than ₹20 lakh crore from this "additional" excise tax and if the "Central government reduces the additional excise, withdraws the additional excise, which it has changed in the last six years, the petrol prices will fall down to ₹61.92 and diesel price will fall down to ₹47.51."
"The Central Government has collected through petrol and diesel excise more than 20 lakh crore rupees in the last 6 years. So, where this huge amount has gone? Our Jawans, our government employees, their DA is being cut. Our small entrepreneurs, our MSMEs, they are continuously under pressure from the bank to repay the loans and they are continuously under the pressure of the taxation authorities. There is huge unemployment across the country. The farmers are committing suicide, so where has this amount of more than ₹20 lakh crore has gone?" he asked.
"First of all, it should reduce the increase in excise on petrol and diesel, secondly, the Congress Party wants to know where the ₹20 lakh crore, which the central government has collected from the excise duty hike of diesel and petrol, where that money has gone?" he asked.
Commenting upon the price in LPG, he said, "As far as the LPG is concerned, I would like to remind you that during our time we used to give 12 cylinders as subsidized for LPG that almost stands withdrawn. At the moment, the LPG in the open market is around ₹700 per cylinder, whereas LPG in the open market without subsidy during our time again as I have said 12 cylinders per year, the subsidized rate were much lower, the subsidized LPG cylinder has gone up from ₹414 per cylinder to ₹700."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhattisgarh police arrest man trying to sell tiger skin
- According to the FIR registered by the police, the estimated value of the tiger skin that was seized is ₹40 lakh in the international market.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nitish Kumar wishes speedy recovery to Lalu, but won't call. Here's why
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eight CAs among 258 arrested since mid-November in GST fraud
- One CA was arrested on Saturday along with four businessmen in Jaipur for operating 25 fake firms to fraudulently avail and pass on input tax credit.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress slams Center over petrol, diesel price hike
- While addressing a press conference, Congress General Secretary Ajay Maken demanded an explanation of how exactly has the government spent ₹20 lakh crore that it "collected by multiple hikes in excise duty on both petrol and diesel" in last six years.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fresh grip of chill in north, central India over next 3-4 days: IMD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gold worth Rs4.50 crore seized at Chennai airport, 9 held
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha Dalit girl works as labourer to clear pending dues of engineering college
- The girl claims that the college has withheld her diploma certificate for non-payment of dues.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from Hindustan Times: Eight CAs arrested in fake GST invoices case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Force Taliban to reduce violence and agree to truce, Afghanistan tells Pakistan
- Over the past few weeks, Afghan government officials, civil society activists and journalists have been targeted in bombings and attacks in Kabul and other cities across Afghanistan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two women die in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana days after taking Covid-19 vaccines
- A 42-year-old accredited social health activist (Asha) worker in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district, died of brain stem stroke on Sunday while a 45-year-old Anganwadi worker in Telangana’s Warangal (urban) district died after complaining of burning sensation in her chest.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
President Kovind to address nation on the eve of Republic Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
All MLAs will move towards Delhi on tractors to support farmers: Punjab AAP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ahead of US, UK, here's what India's Covid-19 vaccination rate tells
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala asks CBI to probe sexual harassment case in solar scam, Cong cries foul
- The Kerala government's decision ask the CBI to probe accusations of sexual harassment against Congress leaders came days after the grand old party named Oomen Chandy head of its election management committee.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
9 states have bird flu in poultry, 12 in migratory birds, says govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox