Congress slams PM Modi's ‘bulldozer’ remark, calls UP CM Yogi Adityanath ‘anti-reservation’

The Congress on Friday responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks where he said that INDIA bloc allies should “learn from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath where to run bulldozers”. Jairam Ramesh, MP & Chairman, Communications Department, AICC addresses the media, at Gauhati Press Club.(ANI)

In a video shared on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh cited an article on Adityanath's website to claim that it reflected the chief minister and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) “anti-reservation mindset”. Follow full coverage of Lok Sabha elections here.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

In the video, Ramesh also showed where the article was on the UP CM's website and said it might not be available for long. He also cited portions of the article which according to Ramesh, reflected an anti-reservation mindset.

"The outgoing prime minister today said that the INDIA bloc should learn from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath where to run the 'bulldozer'. See how Yogi's 'bulldozer' is against the reservation system for Dalits, tribals, and backward classes!"

Also Read | Bulldozers line up during Yogi’s roadshow in SP bastion Mainpuri

"The prime minister should clearly say that he is supporting Yogi because of his views on reservation. This is the secret behind his slogan of '400 paar'. He wants to do this so that with a majority of 400 seats in the Parliament, he can amend Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution and snatch the right of reservation from Dalits, tribals and backward classes," Ramesh alleged.

What PM Modi said



On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed the Samajwadi Party and the Congress would run a bulldozer over the Ram temple in Ayodhya if they came to power.

In a sharp jibe at the INDIA bloc allies, he further said that the former must take tuition from Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath to learn “where to run bulldozers”.

"If SP and Congress come to power, Ram Lalla will be in a tent again and they will run a bulldozer on Ram temple. They should take tuition from Yogi ji, where to run a bulldozer and where you shouldn't," PM Modi said at a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki.