Congress spokesperson Rohan Gupta resigns from party citing constant humiliation

Ahmedabad: Congress national spokesperson and former social media head Rohan Gupta on Friday announced his resignation from all party positions citing “constant humiliation” and “character assassination” by a senior leader. Congress national spokesperson Rohan Gupta (File Photo)

The move came three days after Gupta withdrew his candidature from the Ahmedabad East seat for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

In a letter addressed to the party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Gupta wrote, “I took most difficult decision of my life of withdrawing my candidature. Now I am taking another most difficult decision of leaving the party after serving it for last 15 years because of constant humiliation and character assassination by the leader connected with communication department,” he wrote in a letter addressed to Mallikarjun Kharge, preside of the Indian National Congress.

“I spent the last 3 days with my father while he is battling serious health conditions, which has really helped me understand his perspective. He narrated the incidences of betrayal and sabotage for the last 40 years and how the leaders got away in spite of their ill-doings. The wounds of those incidences have still not healed, which I could see in his tears. He doesn’t want me to pay the same price as the whole family has seen the mental trauma I have gone through in the last two years, which was caused by the senior leader connected with the Communication Department,” he shared the letter posted on X.

Without naming the leader, Gupta said that he resigned as the unnamed leader’s behaviour was causing him “serious mental agony and stress.”

“The person who has humiliated me for last two years, the person who has not budged from doing it in last three days, I am sure that he will not refrain from doing it in future and nobody will be able stop him. But now I am not ready to take any more assault on my self-esteem,” the letter further read.

“With broken heart I have taken decision of resigning which is very difficult but necessary to protect my self respect. Now my moral doesn’t permit me to continue in the party,” he wrote.

Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said that Gupta resigned as he wants to shift to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for his business interests. “His resignation letter to the party is scripted,” he alleged.

Doshi also accused Gupta of damaging the party’s image. “The language you are using today shows that you want to please your new masters before entering their house,” he added.

Regarding Gupta’s perceived value to the party, the Doshi said, “More than a responsibility, Gupta has been a liability for the party, and it’s good riddance for the Congress.”

On March 18, Gupta withdrew his Lok Sabha election candidature from the Ahmedabad East constituency citing his father’s medical condition.

“Due to serious medical condition, my father is admitted in hospital and I am withdrawing my candidature for Ahmedabad east parliament seat as Congress candidate. I will extend complete support to the new candidate nominated by party,” Gupta had posted on social platform X.