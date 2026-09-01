Congress stages protests across states over fir against Rahul

Congress units across several states held demonstrations on Monday over the Uttarakhand Police’s first information report (FIR) against Leader of the Opposition and senior party leader Rahul Gandhi, escalating teh political battle over a controversial purification ceremony held in Haldwani after a public rally addressed by party president Mallikarjun Kharge, who comes from the Dalit community.

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At a press conference on Saturday, Gandhi had demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi order an FIR against those involved in the “shuddikaran” (purification) of the Ramlila ground in Haldwani. Amit Kumar, a member of the Shree Ram Sena Dharmarth Seva Samiti, subsequently filed an FIR in Haldwani accusing Gandhi of promoting enmity and ill-will on the basis of religion and caste.

Calling the FIR a “shameless weaponisation of the state machinery to target the Leader of the Opposition”, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal directed the party’s state and district units to hold massive protest marches on Monday evening to condemn what he described as “vendetta politics” and demand immediate legal action against the BJP workers allegedly involved in the incident.

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Deep Dive What prompted Congress protests against the FIR filed against Rahul Gandhi? The Congress protests were prompted by the Uttarakhand Police's FIR against Rahul Gandhi, which accused him of promoting enmity and ill-will based on religion and caste following a controversial purification ceremony in Haldwani. Why did Rahul Gandhi call for action against the 'shuddikaran' in Haldwani? Rahul Gandhi called for action against the 'shuddikaran' because he viewed it as an act of caste discrimination that hurt the sentiments of the Dalit community, particularly following a public meeting led by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. How did Congress leaders describe the FIR against Rahul Gandhi? Congress leaders described the FIR as a 'shameless weaponisation of the state machinery' aimed at targeting the Leader of the Opposition, framing it as a form of vendetta politics that suppresses the fight for social justice.

{{^usCountry}} The protests were held in Karnataka, West Bengal, Bihar and Goa. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The protests were held in Karnataka, West Bengal, Bihar and Goa. {{/usCountry}}

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“Our fight should continue against the ones who attack the values of social justice enshrined in the Constitution,” Venugopal said in his letter to state units, calling for maximum mobilisation and media outreach. He urged participation by PCC and DCC office-bearers, CLP leaders, MLAs, MLCs, MPs, senior leaders, frontal organisations, departments, cells and grassroots workers.

Venugopal accused the BJP of “blatant defence of this casteist behaviour” and “shameless weaponisation of the state machinery to target the Leader of the Opposition”. He alleged that the BJP had shown it was willing to deploy the “entire might of the state” against those who spoke out against caste discrimination and atrocities against Dalits.

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Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala and Jairam Ramesh also attacked the BJP over the FIR. “By registering an FIR against Shri Rahul Gandhi, the cowardly BJP government has revealed its true face,” Surjewala said in a post on X, referring to Kharge’s remarks that the purification of the stage after his speech had hurt his sentiments. He also criticised Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and BJP leaders for defending the ceremony.

Ramesh said Gandhi had raised the issue of “injustice, humiliation, and discrimination” faced by Dalits and alleged that the BJP-RSS had “taken less than 24 hours to prove him right”. He said that while no action had been taken against those allegedly involved in the purification ceremony, an FIR had been filed against Gandhi for demanding action.