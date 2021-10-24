Congress to hold 15-day agitation against rising fuel prices from November 14

Congress has called a massive agitation in protest against the rising fuel prices in the country. "We're going to have continuous agitation against the rise in petrol and diesel prices, massive campaigns from November 14 till November 29," news agency ANI quoted Congress general secretary KC Venugopal as saying on Saturday.

According to the ANI report, the protest will witness events like 'Padayatra' being taken out by the Congress leaders in their respective areas.

Petrol and diesel prices on Sunday were hiked for the fifth consecutive day across the country. With a hike of ₹0.35, the price of petrol in the national capital increased to ₹107.59 per litre. The price of diesel also saw a hike of ₹0.35 in Delhi, thereby amounting to ₹96.32 per litre on Sunday. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices per litre stood at ₹113.12 and ₹104, respectively.

Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram also hit out at the Centre over the hike in fuel prices and said the taxes should be reduced based on suggestions by the Reserve Bank of India. “It's only the greed of the government which has given rise to petrol and diesel prices. That is why the RBI says pump prices deserve lower taxation. RBI is repeatedly telling the government that pump prices must be reduced,” ANI quoted Chidambaram as saying.

Earlier, officials familiar with the development told news agency ANI that the ministry of petroleum and natural gas recently raised concerns about the matter of pricing, supply and demand of oils to the major oil-producing countries.

"As crude oil prices rise internationally, the petroleum ministry has called on the energy ministries of many countries such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE, Russia and others," ANI quoted the source as saying.