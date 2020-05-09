Congress ups ante against ruling BJP in Gujarat as Covid cases surge

india

Updated: May 09, 2020 19:12 IST

The Congress in Gujarat has upped the ante against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, blaming the “Namaste Trump” event organised in Ahmedabad on February 24 for a surge in Coronavirus infections in the state.

The opposition party demanded an independent probe by a special investigation team (SIT) into the matter, and said it will soon approach the Gujarat high court against the state government’s “criminal negligence”, since the event held during US President Donald Trump’s visit allegedly led to community transmission of the virus.

Trump participated with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the February 24 road show in Ahmedabad that was witnessed by thousands of people.

After the road show, the two leaders addressed a gathering of more than 100,000 people at Motera cricket stadium, run by the Gujarat Cricket Association.

Till Friday, Gujarat reported 7,403 Covid-19 cases, of which 5,260 were from Ahmedabad district alone. Of the 449 people who died due to the disease in the state, 343 were from the city.

At least 204 patients have died in Ahmedabad’s Civil Hospital, while 92 died at Sardar Vallabhbhai Hospital.

“We will soon file a petition in the Gujarat high court demanding a judicial inquiry into the event through an SIT having field experts as its members,” said Gujarat Congress chief Amit Chavda.

“We will demand action against the government, GCA and the Trump Abhivadan Samiti (a committee formed to organise the event) through this petition,” he added.

Chavda alleged the Coronavirus entered Gujarat and spread among people due to the Namaste Trump event as thousands of foreigners came to Ahmedabad ahead of the US president’s visit.

“People were asked to stand shoulder to shoulder on the road to greet the leaders. Lakhs of people were brought to the stadium in buses. This triggered the spread of the virus. This event was not a mistake, but criminal negligence,” he said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) had said in January that the coronavirus spreads from one person to another, and asked all countries to refrain from organising large gatherings, the Congress has maintained.

“Despite such warning, Namaste Trump was planned for political gains and permission was granted by the Gujarat government. Because of the Namaste Trump event, not only Gujarat but the whole country is paying the price,” the party alleged.

“Is it a coincidence that Ahmedabad, which hosted the event, has become one of the worst affected cities?” asked the Congress, while claiming the Gujarat model of development was a lie that has completely devastated not only the state but the entire nation.

However, the Gujarat unit of the BJP dismissed the allegations as baseless, and said the event was organised well before the WHO declared Covid-19 a pandemic.

“The first Coronavirus case in Gujarat was reported on March 20, almost a month after the event. Chavda is making baseless allegations for vote bank politics,” said Gujarat BJP spokesman Prashant Vala.

The state government’s offer to give land within seven days and all clearances to set up industries in 15 days to firms wanting to shift out of China also faced criticism from the Congress, which accused chief minister Vijay Rupani of being insensitive towards migrant workers and the country’s small and medium businesses.

“Disgusted by @vijayrupanibjp ji’s announcement of inviting foreign investors. #Gujarat govts pathetic treatment towards our #migrant workers during #coronavirus will remain a blot forever. Our #MSMEs are on death bed. Give them a stimulus package before inviting foreign Industries,” said senior Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil.

His colleague Arjun Modhwadia also attacked the chief minister.

“I am happy to learn CM @vijayrupanibjp ji opens up Guj doors for Foreign investment & industries - to boost state’s economy & market. But what about local MSME dying? They need Stimulus package, relaxation in taxes. Why this step motherly behaviour Rupani ji?” he asked.

The state government has also announced that new industries will not be bound by labour laws for 1,200 days (3.2 years) from the start of manufacturing, to attract foreign direct investment and local investment after the pandemic.

“At present, a large number of industries and MNCs from Japan, the USA, Korea and other European nations are willing to shift their production from China to other countries. We have decided to coordinate with various Central ministries, including the external affairs ministry, and approach missions of different countries to attract such industries to Gujarat,” Rupani said in a video message.