Congress will conduct caste census if voted to power at Centre: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said if Congress is voted to power at the Centre, the party will conduct a caste-based census right away to know the exact number of OBC (Other Backward Class) people living in the country. He said he wanted to do an X-ray and MRI of India by conducting a caste census to enable the participation of all.

Rahul Gandhi addressed a public gathering in Kalapipal during Congress’s Jan Aakrosh Yatra in Shajapur (Twitter/@INCMP)

“We want the participation of all. This is India of all, not of a few industrialists. Right after our government comes to power, we will conduct a caste census and will inform everybody how many are OBC, SC, ST and general,” said Gandhi while attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the Centre saying that their job is to divert attention, to spread hatred and violence.

Gandhi was addressing a public gathering in Kalapipal during Congress’s Jan Aakrosh Yatra in Shajapur. Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh are due in November.

In his first rally in Madhya Pradesh, Gandhi attacked the BJP-led state government and central government but he emphasised on caste census of India, a poll promise being made by the INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) bloc for the Lok Sabha election that will be held in 2024.

“Caste census is one of the most important issues in India. How many OBCs are there? What should be their participation? When I raised the question of caste census, the people of BJP started trembling. Narendra Modi starts running away. Amit Shah (Union home minister) will do Hindu-Muslim. We will do this first thing when the Congress government comes to power,” Gandhi said.

Raising the matter of posting OBC officers as top officials, Gandhi said, “India is run by 90 officers (cabinet secretary and secretary to the Government of India). They decide where the money will go. But, among these, only three officers are from OBC. OBC officers have only 5% participation in the entire budget of India of ₹4500000 crore. Whereas, the OBC population in India is 50%.”

Gandhi further raised the issue of Adani and women reservation saying, “Government should run for the people. Not for any organisation and one or two big industrialists. I raised the issue of Adani in Parliament. As soon as I gave my speech, the BJP cancelled my Lok Sabha membership to protect Adani. Adani will be seen everywhere from airports, and infrastructure to silos of paddy. They are taking money from the pockets of farmers and people every day.”

Speaking on the women’s reservation, he said that it is important for India and the Congress party extends its full support. “It’s good but we have asked to remove two lines which say denotification and survey will be conducted before implementation. It will delay the implementation by 10 years but they did it to delay the reservation,” Gandhi said.

Gandhi further described Madhya Pradesh as an “epicentre of corruption”, under the BJP rule.

Sharing his experience of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Gandhi said, “People told me that Madhya Pradesh is the epicentre of corruption in India. BJP stole money for the mid-day meal, uniform of students and even in Mahakal Corridor. Vyapam scam that affected 1 crore youth. MBBS seats are being sold and exam papers are being leaked. Farmers are not getting the right price for their crop.”

Praising Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Himachal governments, Gandhi said, “We have fulfilled all the guarantees given to the people of four states. In Karnataka, women are travelling for free in buses. In Chhattisgarh, farmers are getting Rs.2,500 per quintal for paddy. In Rajasthan, people are getting free treatment up to Rs.15 lakh. Even in MP, Congress tried to fulfill the promises but you were cheated by BJP.”

Gandhi further claimed that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and central government officers were framing the laws of the country instead of the elected representatives of the BJP.

“The RSS and bureaucrats are framing laws instead of elected BJP members…The RSS has given the job to the government to divert people’s attention from core issues,” he claimed.

Gandhi said it was a fight between two ideologies. “On one side is Congress, on the other side is RSS and the BJP. On one side there is Gandhiji, on the other side, Godse. On one side there is hatred, violence, and ego and on the other side, there is love, respect and brotherhood.”

“Wherever they go, they spread hatred and create anger and that’s why there was a Janakrosh among people against them,” he added.

Responding to his statement and claims, BJP attacked Gandhi saying that he is trying to divide the country by caste.

“Rahul Baba, Congress runs in Madhya Pradesh on the decision of which OBC leader? Is one not under Seth Kamal Nath and the other under Raja Digvijaya Singh? Ask any of your OBC leaders. How many CMs (chief ministers) have you made from OBCs in Madhya Pradesh? Zero. How many opposition leaders did you make from OBCs in Madhya Pradesh? Zero. You say that Bade Babu (bureaucrats) runs the government, how many chief secretaries were made from OBCs in the Congress government? Congress and your family follow the policy of divide and rule by creating a rift,” said Rajneesh Agrawal, spokesperson, BJP.

