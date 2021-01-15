'Congress will not relent till farm laws are repealed', says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday reiterated his stand on the three controversial farm laws introduced by the Centre in September last year and said they were "not to help farmers, but to finish them".

Leading a protest outside Delhi's Raj Niwas, Gandhi said the Congress will fight for the rights of farmers and will not give up till the farm laws are scrapped.

"BJP government will have to withdraw the laws. Congress will not relent till these laws are repealed," he said.

In an attempt to resolve the standoff between the Centre and farmers, Supreme Court on January 12 stayed the implementation of laws until further notice and appointed a four-member committee to examine them. However, farmers' unions said they would not accept the committee's report as its members were "pro-government".

Meanwhile, the ninth round of talks between the Centre and farmers' leaders to end the impasse over the laws are underway. Eight rounds held earlier failed to bring the two parties on the same page as the government ruled out repealing the laws while the farmer leaders said their 'ghar wapsi' will happen only after 'law wapsi'.

The three contentious farm laws are- Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act. Thousands of farmers are protesting against them on the borders of the national Capital since November 26.