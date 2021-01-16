Congress won’t relent till Centre repeals ‘black’ laws, says Rahul
Senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra led a protest march towards Delhi lieutenant governor Anil Baijal’s residence on Friday, in solidarity with the farmers protesting against the new legislation.
The Congress was observing ‘Kisan Adhikar Divas’ (farmers’ rights day) across the country, where all state units were asked to congregate at Raj Bhavans to protest the new farm laws.
Gandhi asserted that the new laws will “destroy” them.
“Congress will stand by the farmers in their protest as the three agricultural laws have been passed to destroy them, and help and benefit the big industrialists,” Gandhi said.
“Prime Minister Modi doesn’t respect farmers and wants to tire out those protesting against the Centre’s agriculture laws. The BJP government will have to take these black laws back,” news agency PTI quoted him as saying.
Reacting to this, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh said: “The Congress manifesto in 2019 itself had promised these reforms and therefore, Sonia and Rahul Gandhi should tell us whether they were lying then or are lying now.”
Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, have launched a mass agitation on the borders of the national Capital, demanding the repeal of the laws. While several of them marched towards Baijal’s residence, the Delhi Police stopped the protestors by barricading the route. This also led to a face-off between the two sides, during which senior Congress leader Alka Lamba was allegedly injured.
However, Anto Alphonse, DCP (north), said that Lamba was not assaulted by the police. “She had a string entwined in her hand. The string was tied to balloons and a placard. In the melee that happened in the crowd, she may have got injured by the string tied to her hand. We have video evidence for this,” he said.
Meanwhile, in Chandigarh, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and in Uttar Pradesh, Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu and other workers were allegedly taken into custody during the protest.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sanskrit was the 5th most used language in Rajya Sabha in 2019-20
- While Hindi and English have been mostly used during the proceedings of the House, members preferring to speak in the 21 other scheduled Indian languages has increased to over five times per sitting in 2020 compared to the 14-year period between 2004-17.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from Hindustan Times: Delhi NCR air 'severe' and all the latest new
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Flights, trains cancelled, delayed, diverted due to dense fog in Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi NCR air in severe category, temperatures to dip in northwest India
- Cold wave or 'severe’ cold wave conditions are also very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and east Madhya Pradesh during the next two days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rapid blood test to identify patients at highest risk of severe Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Nationwide vaccination drive to start today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rest for at least half an hour: Centre's guideline ahead of vaccination Day 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 LIVE updates: India to vaccinate 3 lakh health care workers today
Number Theory: How much does an average Indian earn?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm laws: Bhupinder Hooda, other Congress leaders taken into custody over march
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘We are not in the game of greed for power’: Kumari Selja
- Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja said that she hoped that Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) MLAs and Independents would vote against the Khattar government in Haryana assembly.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sanitation workers, Padma awardee doctor, MP: List of 1st vaccine beneficiaries
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former minister Kamal Morarka dies at age of 74
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers' protest : 9th round of talks inconclusive, next meeting on Jan 19
Covid-19 vaccination drive: PM Modi to address the nation at 10.30am
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox