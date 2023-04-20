Congress 'worried about Himanta's health' as Assam CM asks, ‘Did Manmohan Singh ever…’

Congress's Supriya Shrinate said she is worried about the mental health of Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma after the chief minister, a former Congress leader, in a television interview, asked whether Manmohan Singh ever wore Assam's gamosa in any official programmes. On a question of Himanta's role in the northeast, Himanta said he is just a karyakarta and people have trust on PM Modi for his respect for the northeast.

Himanta Biswa Sarma in a recent interview questioned the commitment of the former PMs to the northeast.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Nehruji was also the prime minister of this country. But did anyone ever see Assam's gamosa around his neck? There was Indira Gandhi and then Manmohan Singh who was an MP from Assam. But have you seen him carrying gamosa in any official function? So we can ask that you were Assam's MP for 18 years. But on the day you took the oath, you could have worn Assam's gamosa, we would have been happy. At that time we did not know that this carries a message," Himanta Biswa said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"But now when PM Modi wants to get vaccinated, he has Assam's gamosa with him. Won't people have much greater respect for him?" Assam chief minister said.

"Dr Manmohan Singh ji represented Assam in the Rajya Sabha for 18 years. How many times did we see him wearing our Gamosa? Not even during his oath taking. Whereas, Hon PM Shri @narendramodi ji dons Gamosa on all important occasions - taking the vaccine or during foreign visits," Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote as he shared the clip from the interview.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

NSUI leader Anushesh Sharma countered Himanta and shared two photos of Manmohan Singh with gamosa. "Just for your reference I have attached two pictures of Former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji wearing an Assamese Gamosa. If possible, try to act like an elected representative not like a fake news peddler," the NSUI leader wrote.

"Himanta ji, lest you forget you are the CM of Assam not the ₹2 troll incharge of North East. Worried about your mental health, have been repeatedly advising you to see a good doctor please!" Congress's Supriya Shrinate wrote.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi.