Assam plans Kamakhya Temple corridor; PM Modi calls it a landmark initiative

On Tuesday, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared a four-minute video on his official Twitter account where he gave a glimpse of how the renovated Ma Kamakhya corridor will look like in the near future.

Calling it a landmark initiative, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the upcoming corridor.

“I am sure Ma Kamakhya Corridor will be a landmark initiative. Kashi Vishwanath Dham and Shree Mahakal Mahalok have been transformative as far as the spiritual experience is concerned. Equally important is the fact that tourism is enhanced and the local economy gets a boost,” PM Modi had posted about the project on Wednesday.

“The project will transform the grandeur of this major ‘shakti peeth’ significantly while also improving the accessibility for differently abled and aged devotees and tourists manifold,” said a senior official of the CM’s office refusing to be named.

The cumulative open space around the temple will increase from 3000 sq ft at present to approximately 100,000 sq ft, spread over three levels. The average width of the access corridor would increase from its current width of 8-10 feet to approximately 27-30 feet, the official informed.

Six major temples in the complex, which are currently hidden from the larger public view, would be restored to their original glory. The project will also create a holding capacity for approximately 8,000-10,000 pilgrims to ease the burden during Ambubachi Mela and other major festivals.

“Many other facilities like pilgrim facilitation centre, guest house, public conveniences, medical centre, banks and food outlets set up in an organised manner will improve overall ambience of this sacred complex apart from providing livelihood for local people,” the official said.

Details of the approximate project cost and time of its completion are not available yet.

Located on Nilachal Hill in Guwahati, Kamakhya Temple is considered one of the oldest and sacred places of worship.

Millions of pilgrims and tourists visit the temple every year, especially during the Ambubachi Mela held in June every year.

