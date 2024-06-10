 Congress's Jairam Ramesh demands PM Modi conduct census; accuses the govt of denying benefits to 14 crore Indians | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jun 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Congress's Jairam Ramesh demands PM Modi conduct census; accuses the govt of denying benefits to 14 crore Indians

PTI |
Jun 10, 2024 11:23 AM IST

Ramesh said a comprehensive census is essential for socio-economic development and should be carried out by the Union government every 10 years.

The Congress on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has to tell the country soon when the updated census will be conducted and demanded that it must also provide data on the population of communities categorised as OBCs to give "true meaning" to social justice enshrined in the Constitution.

Jairam Ramesh also raised a demand for data on the population of communities categorised as Other Backward Classes(ANI file )
Jairam Ramesh also raised a demand for data on the population of communities categorised as Other Backward Classes(ANI file )

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said a comprehensive census essential for socioeconomic development is carried out by the Union government every 10 years. The last census was to be completed in 2021.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

ALSO READ: ‘Without Nitish, Naidu…’: Jairam Ramesh's ‘one-third’ PM dig at Narendra Modi

"But Mr Modi didn't get it done. One immediate consequence of not having Census 2021 conducted is that at least 14 crore Indians are being deprived of benefits under the National Food Security Act, 2013, repackaged as PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana," he said.

Under the Yojana, free food grains will be provided to 81.35 crore NFSA beneficiaries for five years with effect from January 1, 2024, according to a government press release in 2023.

The union government also launched the sale of ‘Bharat’ Atta which is available at an MRP of 27.50 per kg, under PMGKAY

"The 'one-third' prime minister has to tell the country soon when the updated census will be conducted," the Congress general secretary said.

ALSO READ: 'Nehru got 2/3rd...': Jairam Ramesh's jab over Narendra Modi comparison

The decennial Census has since 1951 provided data on the population of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, he noted.

The updated census must provide data on the population of communities categorised as Other Backward Classes (OBCs) as well, Ramesh said.

"This will give true meaning to social justice enshrined in our republic's Constitution that has just been saved by the people from an assault on it by Mr Modi, his cheerleaders, and drumbeaters," he added.

ALSO READ: Concerns about policies whether it’s UCC, caste census, Agniveer: Chirag Paswan

The Congress in its Lok Sabha poll manifesto had promised to carry out a nationwide caste survey.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections Result,Narendra Modi Oath Ceremony Live, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Congress's Jairam Ramesh demands PM Modi conduct census; accuses the govt of denying benefits to 14 crore Indians
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On