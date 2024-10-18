Menu Explore
Cong’s digital media head expelled, likely to join LDF in Kerala

ByVishnu Varma
Oct 18, 2024 08:38 AM IST

P Sarin, who is originally from Thiruvilwamala in the Thrissur district, was among the frontrunners in the candidacy in Palakkad

The Congress in Kerala on Thursday expelled P Sarin, the convener of its digital media cell and former Indian Audit and Accounts Service (IAAS) officer, for indulging in “anti-party activities and violating party discipline”, hours after he criticised the party leadership over its choice of candidate for the Palakkad assembly bypolls.

P Sarin
P Sarin

Sarin, who is originally from Thiruvilwamala in the Thrissur district, was among the frontrunners in the candidacy in Palakkad and confirmed on Thursday that he was looking to the CPM-led LDF for political shelter.

“I have asked the LDF leadership if there is a place in it for me. If they say yes, I will go,” he said.

The CPM, which is yet to announce its candidate for the bypolls in Palakkad, may choose Sarin as a party-backed Independent targeting to make inroads into the Congress votebank in the constituency.

CPM state secretary MV Govindan said, “Dr P Sarin has declared his political stand. He has explained his political differences with the leadership of the Congress. We will hold discussions within the party and announce our candidate soon.”

A medical doctor, Sarin lashed out at the Leader of Opposition and senior Congress leader VD Satheesan at a press conference on Thursday holding him “responsible for weakening the democratic principles within the party” and calling him an ”autocrat who has hijacked the party”.

While he praised other Congress leaders such as Ramesh Chennithala and late Oommen Chandy, Sarin said Satheesan believes “he is the party”.

At another press conference on Wednesday, Sarin said that the party did not do proper reviews before arriving at the name of Rahul Mamkootathil for the Palakkad bypoll. He added that he shot off a letter to the Congress national leadership listing his qualities and positioning himself as the ideal candidate for the bypolls.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
