Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / 'Cong's own character filled with...': BJP slams Jairam Ramesh's PM Modi remark

'Cong's own character filled with...': BJP slams Jairam Ramesh's PM Modi remark

ByHT News Desk
Nov 11, 2023 03:32 PM IST

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said ‘lying is PM Modi’s character' in response to the prime minister's attacks on Congress.

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday hit out at Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh over his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Ramesh had attacked PM Modi, who accused Congress of sympathising with terrorism and condoning corruption during his campaign in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. He said that ‘lying is PM Modi’s character'. “…At the time of elections, he starts telling super lies. He has been doing this ever since he was the Chief Minister. During the election campaign, he is continuously telling lies one after the other as he did yesterday," the Congress leader had said on Friday.Naqvi hit out at Ramesh over his jibe at the prime minister. “When did they start giving character certificates? Their own character is filled with corruption, communalism and confusion”, PTI quoted the former Union minister as saying.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh and senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

The war of words between the BJP and Congress has intensified ahead of the assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and Telangana. Out of these states, voting has been completed in 20 of 90 seats in Chhattisgarh and polling for remaining 70 seats will take place on November 17. Voting in the northeastern state of Mizoram has been completed.Madhya Pradesh will vote on November 17 to elect its 230-member assembly. Rajasthan will witness election on November 25 while Telangana votes on November 30. The counting of votes for all the five states will be held on December 3.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
jairam ramesh pm modi
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP