'Cong's own character filled with...': BJP slams Jairam Ramesh's PM Modi remark

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday hit out at Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh over his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Ramesh had attacked PM Modi, who accused Congress of sympathising with terrorism and condoning corruption during his campaign in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. He said that ‘lying is PM Modi’s character'. “…At the time of elections, he starts telling super lies. He has been doing this ever since he was the Chief Minister. During the election campaign, he is continuously telling lies one after the other as he did yesterday," the Congress leader had said on Friday.Naqvi hit out at Ramesh over his jibe at the prime minister. “When did they start giving character certificates? Their own character is filled with corruption, communalism and confusion”, PTI quoted the former Union minister as saying.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh and senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

The war of words between the BJP and Congress has intensified ahead of the assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and Telangana. Out of these states, voting has been completed in 20 of 90 seats in Chhattisgarh and polling for remaining 70 seats will take place on November 17. Voting in the northeastern state of Mizoram has been completed.Madhya Pradesh will vote on November 17 to elect its 230-member assembly. Rajasthan will witness election on November 25 while Telangana votes on November 30. The counting of votes for all the five states will be held on December 3.

