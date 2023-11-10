'Lying is Modi's character': Jairam Ramesh's retort to PM's Udaipur jab

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Friday took a scathing attack at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks against Congress during a rally in Rajasthan's Udaipur, saying that “lying is PM Modi's character”. Alleging that Modi “lies inside and outside the Parliament”, the Congress leader said, “He (PM Modi) can't even say the truth by mistake”. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (PTI Photo)(HT_PRINT)

Jairam Ramesh's comments come after PM Modi called Congress a “terrorist-sympathiser” on Thursday.

“…At the time of elections, he starts telling super lies. He has been doing this ever since he was the Chief Minister. During the election campaign, he is continuously telling lies one after the other as he did yesterday,” the Congress leader said while addressing the media.

On Thursday, PM Modi accused the Congress of sympathising with terrorism and condoning corruption, adding that the crimes in the state of Rajasthan have increased in the past five years. “The terrorist incident with Kanhaiya Lal ji in Udaipur is a big stain on the state government. Such a heinous incident happened in Udaipur because there is a Congress government which sympathizes with terrorists,” he said while addressing a rally in Rajasthan.

Asking people to vote for a double-engine government, PM Modi added, “BJP would not spare either a small fish, big fish or python involved in corruption, if voted to power.”

The PM said that “BJP is committed to eliminating 'gunda raj' from Rajasthan”.

“The BJP assures every daughter and daughter-in-law of Rajasthan that she will get the opportunity to live with dignity and go out of the house without fear in a safe environment...this is Modi's guarantee,” he added.

(With inputs from agencies)