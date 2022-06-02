Conspiracy theory: Smriti Irani on Kejriwal's 'Sisodia to be arrested' claim

Union minister Smriti Irani called Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal a 'conspiracy theorist' after Kejriwal on Thursday claimed he has credible information that the Centre is going to arrest Manish Sisodia under 'bogus' charges next. "It would be easier to come out clean for once instead of peddling fake sob stories which do not have takers anymore," Smriti Irani tweeted soon after Kejriwal's explosive press conference. "By not answering a single pointed question, Kejriwal ji has in a way admitted to the Hawala nexus of his minister," Smriti Irani wrote.

Smriti Irani on Wednesday addressed a press conference and asked whether Kejriwal could deny that Satyendar Jain laundered ₹16.39 crore using 56 shell companies with the support of hawala operators in Kolkata from 2010-11 to 2015-16.

"Is it true that the principal commissioner of income tax has held that the unaccounted income of ₹16.39 crore was not of Ankush Jain and Vaibhav Jain, but that Satyendar Jain was the real owner of the income," she asked presenting a series of questions in front of Kejriwal.

A day after Smriti Irani's attack, Kejriwal addressed a press meet and said he has information that the Centre asked all central agencies to frame Manish Sisodia in some charges or the other the way a Satyender Jain has been implicated in a false case. "Manish Sisodia is probably the best education minister in the history of independent India," Kejriwal said.

"I always say I can't do politics. I don't know what politics they are doing by imprisoning Satyendar and Sisodia. If they are corrupt, then who is not, I don't know," Kejriwal said.

"I will urge PM Modi to arrest all Aam Aadmi Party members in one go instead of arresting them one by one as it will only hamper the development of Delhi," the Delhi CM added. “Some people are saying this is because of the Himachal election, some say this is because of the Punjab election. Whatever it is, arrest us all together and investigate us by all agencies," Kejriwal said.

