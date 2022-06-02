Arvind Kejriwal to PM Modi: ‘Please arrest all AAP leaders….'
Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday sharpened his attack on the central government as he told Prime Minister Narendra Modi to arrest “all AAP leaders”. The Delhi chief minister also said that after the arrest of Satyendar Jain - a minister in his cabinet - he is anticipating the arrest of Manish Sisodia, his deputy.
“I'd already announced a few months back that the central government is going to arrest Satyendar Jain in a fake case. Sources have told me that Manish Sisodia is going to be arrested soon… centre has ordered all agencies to work on fake cases against him," Kejriwal said.
“I request PM Modi to put all the ministers and MLAs from the AAP behind the bars and ask all the central agencies to do all investigations at one go. Carry out as many raids as you want. You arrest one minister at a time, it obstructs public work,” he added.
Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday sharpened his attack on the central government as he told Prime Minister Narendra Modi to arrest “all AAP leaders”. The Delhi chief minister also said that after the arrest of Satyendar Jain - a minister in his cabinet - he is anticipating the arrest of Manish Sisodia, his deputy.
“I'd already announced a few months back that the central government is going to arrest Satyendar Jain in a fake case. Sources have told me that Manish Sisodia is going to be arrested soon… centre has ordered all agencies to work on fake cases against him," Kejriwal said.
“I request PM Modi to put all the ministers and MLAs from the AAP behind the bars and ask all the central agencies to do all investigations at one go. Carry out as many raids as you want. You arrest one minister at a time, it obstructs public work,” he added.
Manish Sisodia is possibly the “best education minister in the history of independent India,” the Delhi chief minister said during the video address.
“Some people say this (the probe agency action) is because of upcoming Himachal Pradesh elections, some say this is revenge for Punjab elections. Whatever the reason is, we are not afraid to get arrested. Several raids were done on AAP leaders five years ago but nothing was recovered. We actually have a joke running on this - that all of us have been certified by PM Modi.”
"Not only in Delhi, but Manish Sisodia has given hope to children across the country that they can get good education in government schools. I want to ask the parents of children studying in government schools, 'Is he corrupt?'," he said.
Sateyndar Jain was arrested earlier this week by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case. The central probe agency’s action was condemned by several opposition leaders, including Kapil Sibal and Mamata Banerjee.
(With inputs from PTI, ANI)
-
Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death
The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.
-
'Caste-based count' in a set time frame, says Nitish. RJD claims victory
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that a caste-based count will be held in Bihar in a set time frame and a cabinet will be decision before a final announcement.
-
Covid-19: Mumbai reports 739 new cases, 46% jump since yesterday
Mumbai on Wednesday reported 739 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a jump of 46 per cent since Tuesday when the city saw 506 infections. The positivity rate stood at 8.4 per cent.
-
'Is it true..?': Smriti Irani's questions to Kejriwal over Satyendar Jain arrest
Irani on Wednesday posed a series of sharp questions to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal over the arrest of his health minister Satyendar Jain by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case.
-
Delhi weather: Rain, gusty winds at 30-40 kmph likely in next 2 hours, says IMD
A powerful thunderstorm - packing winds of up to 100 km per hour - pummeled Delhi Monday, leaving two dead and over 530 trees uprooted, as well as flooding roads and creating traffic jams, causing widespread damage to property and vehicles, and disrupting internet and electricity supply. It was the first storm with wind speeds of over 100 km per hour since June 2018, when Cyclone Palam tore through Delhi with 104 km per hour winds.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics