Constable, ‘history-sheeter’ killed in encounter in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha

A police constable and an alleged history-sheeter were killed in an encounter in Amroha district of western Uttar Pradesh on Sunday evening, the police said.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath announced compensation of Rs 40 lakh for the wife of slain constable Harsh Chaudhary and Rs 10 lakh to his parents, as well as extraordinary pension to his wife and a government job for a dependent, a government statement said.

The history-sheeter killed in the encounter was identified as Shiv Avtar alias Shivia and there over two dozen cases against him, the Amroha superintendent of police office said.

Harsh Chaudhary and another constable were on patrol duty when they spotted two suspects in the forest of Indrapur. When the suspects opened fire, Harsh Chaudhary sustained a bullet injury on his chest and collapsed on the spot.

Shivia was killed when the police returned the fire.

Constable Harsh Chaudhary, resident of Hathras district, joined the police force in 2016.

Inspector general of police, Moradabad, Ramit Sharma and other senior police officials rushed to the spot after the incident.

“Harsh has laid down his life while discharging his duties,” said the IG.

First Published: Jan 28, 2019 08:32 IST