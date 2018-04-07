Constable killed as Mercedes driven by Meghalaya minister’s son rams into bike

A constable of the Meghalaya armed police was killed and a jail official injured in an accident involving a Mercedes car driven by the son of Meghalaya health and family welfare minister Alexander Hek early on Saturday, police said.

A police officer said the head-on collision between the Mercedes and a two-wheeler driven by jail official Probin D Sangma occurred at Fourth Furlong Tri-junction in Shillong. Constable Probat R Marak, the victim, was riding the pillion.

The dark blue Mercedes, bearing a temporary number, was driven by Hek’s son Aibansharai Nongsiej, he said.

“The pillion rider (Marak) was declared dead by doctors at Shillong Civil hospital, while Sangma is in critical condition at North East Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences,” Davies Marak, the district police chief of East Khasi Hills, told IANS.

Nongsiej has been medically examined by the doctors at Civil hospital, the police said.

“We have started investigations. The Motor Vehicle Inspector will examine the Mercedes and the Pulsar (bike) if they had any mechanical defects,” Davies said.

Police are yet to record the statement of Sangma, who is in critical condition.

Hek said he is open to a free and fair investigation into the accident.

“It is a very unfortunate incident. Police are conducting the investigation and the law will take its own course,” Hek told IANS.