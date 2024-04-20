'Constitution was in danger under Congress' rule': BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravi Shankar Prasad has launched a vitriolic attack on the Congress party over their claims of a "threat to the Constitution" if Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA is voted to power again, saying that the constitution was in danger under the grand old party's rule when the Indira Gandhi-led government imposed an emergency in the country and made all efforts to change it. BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad. (File photo)

While addressing the reporters after the phase one voting of the 18th Lok Sabha elections, the former law minister and BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Bihar's Patna Sahib constituency said, "The Prime Minister and all of us made it clear that this would not happen. We abide by the Constitution which came under serious threat during the Emergency brought by a Congress government headed by Indira Gandhi who had the support of the Left".

Prasad further claimed that Congress, during the emergency, made all the efforts to change the Constitution, but today, they allege that the constitution is under serious threat.

The senior party leader further claimed that the NDA will even breach the 400-seat mark in the ongoing polls. "We talk of '400 paar,' and now there are indications that the figure can go even further...The opposition is showing signs of frustration at defeat; they say only one thing: the Constitution will change. Who is talking about changing the Constitution?" he said.

The former union minister further charged the Congress with supporting orthodox practices, including polygamy, by promising "freedom of personal laws" in its "Muslim League" alike manifesto for Lok Sabha elections.

"They claim that they are secular and yet they support personal laws. What do personal laws provide for other than four marriages?" he asked.

Voting on four seats--Jamui, Nawada, Gaya, and Aurangabad--was held in phase 1 on Friday with a voter turnout recorded at 48.5%, the lowest among all states and UTs. Bihar will witness polling on five seats from Phases 2 to 5. In Phases 6 and 7, elections will be held for eight seats each.

In the 2019 general elections, the NDA with BJP, JD(U), and LJP, won 39 out of 40 seats. The BJP won 17 seats with a vote share of 24.1%, while JD(U) secured victory on 16 seats with a vote share of 22.3% . LJP had won six seats with a vote share of 8%.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)