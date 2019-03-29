‘Constitutional anarchy in Bengal’: Centre to SC on row over TMC lawmaker kin

A row triggered by an attempt by customs officials to search a Trinamool Congress lawmaker Abhishek Banerjee’s wife at Kolkata airport reached the Supreme Court on Friday after the Centre sought the top court’s intervention to register a police case.

“There is constitutional anarchy and complete lawlessness in West Bengal,” the Centre’s second most senior law officer Tushar Mehta told a Supreme Court bench.

Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee is Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew.

The Centre told the bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi that customs officials had stopped the lawmaker’s wife to check two of her seven bags on suspicion that she was illegally carrying a large amount of cash and gold.

But the Bengal police entered the airport and forced the customs officials to release the influential MP’s kin who had landed in the state capital on a Thai Airways flight.

“What do you want us to do? You need to file an application to seek any relief” Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said.

The entire episode at Kolkata airport, captured in CCTV footage, provoked a sharp political slugfest in West Bengal after the state police reportedly refused to file a First Information Report, or FIR, on a complaint by customs officials.

The opposition BJP in Bengal spoke about reports that the lawmaker’s wife was carrying 2 kg gold. Banerjee had rubbished these reports, calling them “baseless and politically motivated”.

Abhishek Banerjee insisted that his wife was not carrying “even two grams of gold” or any other dutiable or objectionable item in the baggage when she landed.

The Election Commission had earlier this week also sought a report on the alleged fight at the Kolkata airport.

Tushar Mehta told the top court that the Kolkata police had been harassing customs officials at the airport and had even sent a team to arrest custom officials who stopped the MPs wife.

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 16:20 IST