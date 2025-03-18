Continued support from central government is needed in Manipur: RS MP Sanajaoba

Manipur’s Rajya Sabha MP from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Leishemba Sanajaoba on Monday urged the central government to continue supporting the state in terms of resources and projects as the clashes had left nearly 60,000 homeless. The Rajya Sabha MP told the house that around 7,000 people, who were rendered homeless, have returned to their homes. (Maharaja Sanajaoba Leishemba | Official X account)

Even as the opposition MPs criticised the government’s handling of the ethnic clashes in Manipur and questioned why the prime minister was yet to visit Manipur, Sanajaoba said that the law-and-order situation had improved and there were only sporadic incidents being reported from fringe areas.

Sanajaoba said this while participating in a discussion on Manipur Budget 2025-26; and The Appropriation Bill, 2025; the Appropriation (No. 2) Bill, 2025. The Rajya Sabha MP told the house that around 7,000 people, who were rendered homeless, have returned to their homes.

“There has been improvement in the overall law-and-order situation with the collective efforts of the Centre and state government. Except for some sporadic incidents in the fringe areas. There has been a decreasing trend in terms of injuries, firing and protests. The Centre has taken various measures for people displaced by violence. About 60,000 people are residing in relief camp. About 7,000 have returned to their homes. About ₹400 crore has been provided by MHA for relief camps and those affected. I am glad to learn that more support is being provided. 7,000 houses have already been approved for those displaced,” he said.

Sanajaoba urged the Centre to expedite border fencing and complete it on priority.

“I request state government to continue providing support in terms of resources and projects. For the displaced people, who do not have a home since the last 22 months. Their lives are about to start from zero. Continued support from central government is needed”, he said.

Also Read: ‘Complex issues must be addressed before rolling out theatre commands’

During the discussion, Shaktisinh Gohil of the Indian National Congress (INC), questioned the proposed budgetary provision of ₹2,866 crore mentioned in the budget towards security personnel posted in sensitive areas.

“This money should be given by government separately and not from the budget. They money belongs to the people.”

Gohil also asked the PM to visit Manipur. “People of Manipur will feel that the country is with them at this time, if the PM visits them and share their sorrow. Can the whole Parliament put beside our political difference, speak for Manipur in one voice and pass a unanimous resolution to support Manipur at this time? If other countries can worry about this issue, why should we fight to come together on this issue and speak in one voice for Manipur... The leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi has visited Manipur. I urge the PM to visit Manipur. Prime Minister comes from Gujarat. Gandhi ji was also from Gujarat. He would board trains and meet families whenever they needed him. Please follow the Gandhi Model and visit Manipur,” he said.

BJP MP Ajeet M Gopchade, spoke on how the central government was working for development in Manipur. He spoke about the Centre starting prominent educational institutes, hospitals, roads in the state, about Manipur’s history.

“Development has come to both hills and valley. Manipur is in the core of the PM’s heart and will always be. Some people are misleading the house by saying that the Centre has not given Manipur anything. This is totally wrong, “he said.

Meanwhile, Sushmita Dev of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) spoke about the losses that Manipur had incurred due to internet shutdown.

Dev said internet was shut down for 212 days and out of the 7,812 hours nationwide, Manipur alone accounted for 5,088 hours.

“What is the estimated loss? 60% of internet disconnect, according to independent NGO and agencies, were in Manipur. The national highway was shut down for 66 days. What is the estimated loss?

“For those, who spoke about Act East policy. the actual slogan according to their actions should be Act Least. The BJP has a slogan which is used by all their ministers... People of Manipur gave the BJP a double engine government twice. In 2017 and 2022. But what has this double engine government given to the people?”, Dev said.