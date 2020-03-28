Contributions pour in as India fights Covid-19

india

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 21:37 IST

On the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a new contributory fund for emergencies and invited citizens to make donations, several public and private entities came forward with generous contributions to India’s fight against coronavirus. Here’s a list of some notable contributions to different funds announced on Saturday

Tata Sons and Tata Trusts jointly announced Rs 1,500 crore. While Tata Trusts committed Rs 500 crore, Tata Sons announced another Rs 1,000 crore support.

Supreme Court Judge Justice N V Ramana donated Rs one lakh each to the Prime Minister Relief Fund and chief ministers relief funds of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia announced Rs 30 lakh donation to the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister’s Relief Fund

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar donated Rs 25 crore to PM CARES Fund, that was announced on Saturday

BJP announced that all its 386 MPs will donate Rs 1 crore from their MPLADS fund to the Central Relief Fund. Party president JP Nadda said in addition all party MPs and MLAs will also donate their one month salary to the fund.

Former BJP MLAs from Jammu and Kashmir said they will donate one-month salary to the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF)

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan donated one month’s salary to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and handed over a cheque of Rs.3.5 lakh to the Principal Secretary, Disaster Management.

The Union Grants Commission (UGC) announced that its staff will contribute one day’s salary to the Prime Minister National Relief Fund.

Geological Survey of India asked all the employees to contribute one day’s salary to the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF), said a news agency.

Uttarakhand Police’s gazetted rank officers decided to contribute two days’ salary and non-gazetted ranks decided to donate one day’s salary, an agency reported.

The Railway Board urged all railway employees to donate one day’s salary to the prime ministers relief fund.

ime Minister Narendra Modi announced a new contributory fund for emergencies and invited citizens to make donations, several public and private entities came forward with generous contributions to India’s fight against coronavirus. Here’s a list of some notable contributions to different funds announced on Saturday

Tata Sons and Tata Trusts jointly announced Rs 1,500 crore. While Tata Trusts committed Rs 500 crore, Tata Sons announced another Rs 1,000 crore support.

Supreme Court Judge Justice N V Ramana donated Rs one lakh each to the Prime Minister Relief Fund and chief ministers relief funds of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia announced Rs 30 lakh donation to the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar donated Rs 25 crore to PM CARES Fund, that was announced on Saturday.

BJP announced that all its 386 MPs will donate Rs 1 crore from their MPLADS fund to the Central Relief Fund. Party president JP Nadda said in addition all party MPs and MLAs will also donate their one month salary to the fund.

Former BJP MLAs from Jammu and Kashmir said they will donate one-month salary to the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF)

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan donated one month’s salary to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and handed over a cheque of Rs.3.5 lakh to the Principal Secretary, Disaster Management.

The Union Grants Commission (UGC) announced that its staff will contribute one day’s salary to the Prime Minister National Relief Fund.

Geological Survey of India asked all the employees to contribute one day’s salary to the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF), said a news agency.

Uttarakhand Police’s gazetted rank officers decided to contribute two days’ salary and non-gazetted ranks decided to donate one day’s salary, an agency reported.

The Railway Board urged all railway employees to donate one day’s salary to the prime ministers relief fund.